As seen on social media, what individuals perceive as attractive is continuously changing due to social media trends and the constant unreachable beauty standards. It is important to take a step back and appreciate diverse perspectives who are using their voice to help change the beauty industry for the better. By supporting their unique ideas with an emphasis on inclusivity in shade ranges and using cultural practices in creating their beauty products, we have the power to love and embrace diversity.

This makeup brand embraces South Asian culture, even naming its brand after a popular South Asian dessert. It was founded by Priyanka Ganjoo, who wanted to showcase her South Asian heritage through makeup. Kulfi Beauty is well known for its range of products, especially its lip tints and concealers, which are focused on a diverse audience through their wide shade range. Kulfi Beauty even plays with bright and eye-catching colours to add to your makeup routine. Kulfi Beauty also focuses on producing high-quality, vegan, and cruelty-free products.

My favourite product from their brand is their Lassi Lip: Staining Lip Oil in the shade Lucky Lotus. I love how smoothly this product applies to my lips and how pigmented this product is on my skin tone.

Live Tinted, founded by Deepica Mutyala, began her career as a beauty YouTuber with a large social media presence. Deepica has an inspiring passion for paving the way for more South Asian representation within the Beauty industry. Live Tinted not only has makeup products but also skincare products, ranging from dry to oily skin. Specifically, the brand’s Hueskin Hydrating Serum Concealer is a lightweight coverage concealer with ingredients to brighten discolouration. The brand’s concealers also have a very wide range of shades to choose from.

I love the brands Live Tinted Superhue Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick. One of their most popular and award-winning products has improved my hyperpigmentation, and it also makes my skin glow throughout the day. I am also a fan of their Blush Crush Liquid Blush in the shade Love language (soft pink). A small amount goes a long way with this blush. Its liquid formula helps to blend into my skin seamlessly.

Mango People, founded by Sravya Adusumilli who began her career as a chemical engineer, felt unsatisfied with the limited amount of inclusivity in shade ranges offered in the beauty industry. She mentions the constant battle to find the right foundation without the ashy finish from her makeup. She wanted a safe place for makeup, no matter your skin shade. Sravya became very inspired by her South Asian ancestors, who used natural ingredients for makeup. Sravya then started experimenting with clay, flowers, and hibiscus. With dedication, she launched her brand. Mango People also produces plant powder and cruelty-free, infinitely recyclable products, and they are deeply caring about the quality of their work.

I love how inclusive her products are. I specifically love the Multi Stick, which comes in nine different shades. The Multi Stick can be used on your eyes, lips, and cheeks. I love using it on my eyes and cheeks to add a subtle pop of colour. This product is also lightweight, which I find perfect for my skin type.

This brand was founded by two siblings, Akash Mehta, who is the CEO of Fabe & Mane, and Nikita Mehta, who is the creative director and product visionary. Both of their stories are very significant, especially for the South Asian community, as many of us can relate to them. Nikita would often be reminded of her loving grandmother massaging plant oil onto her roots. Her cherished memories of hair oiling, also help Nikita through stressful times, making her feel more grounded. Akash shares memories of his loving parents, who were worried about his sun-damaged hair and the warm and comforting feeling that his elders cared for him. Fable & Mane has a wide variety of haircare products, from hair & scalp oils to hair wash and styling products. Many of their products emphasize South Asian hair rituals and the overall rich history of haircare. Their brand is also silicone-free, cruelty-free and vegan.

The brand HoliRoot Hair Oil, an award-winning root oil that strengthens hair follicles, is one of my favourite oils. Since my hair is low porosity (meaning that it will benefit from lighter oils), this lightweight hair product with natural ingredients has significantly improved my hair from breakage.

Blume, founded by sisters Taran and Bunny Ghatrora, suffered from sensitive skin and acne. They wanted a product that would make others feel confident about their skin. The sisters discovered that natural ingredients were needed in the skin care industry. Their products help a wide range of skin concerns, such as acne-prone, sensitive, dark spots, oily skin, etc.

I love their Daydreamer face wash. I have been using it for the past year and have seen significant improvements to my skin. My skin feels more moisturized after using it instead of other products I have used in the past that stripped it of moisture.

By supporting South Asian-Owned beauty brands, we are empowering and creating a safe space for more POC entrepreneurs to make a significant impact in the beauty industry. I love how inclusive these brands are with their empathy and touching stories to make the beauty industry a better place. Let’s continue to celebrate the voices of South Asian-owned beauty brands for their amazing representation.