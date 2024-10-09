Feel The Fall With These Songs From Our Execs! (pt.2)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

We’re back with more songs from our incredible exec team! Keep reading to find out what the Her Campus Carleton execs are listening to this fall to keep them warm during this cold and cozy season.

Danie Maxelus – Marketing Director

Nothing screams fall like a dark academia playlist, comfortable socks, and a soft, cozy morning with a warm pumpkin spice latte. This year I needed a playlist that kept me focused on my work and commitments all while keeping that aesthetic fall vibe.

That’s why my first song is “Je te laisserai des mots” by Patrick Watson. The blend of soft, nostalgic instrumentals and simple, beautiful lyrics is perfect. It doesn’t distract me from my work but instead transports me to a place of comfort, which increases my efficiency.

Most people were introduced to The Smiths through the iconic 2009 movie 500 Days of Summer, and listening to their song “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” makes my mornings feel like a scene from a fall-themed movie. It keeps me motivated for the exciting day ahead.

And of course, I can’t do fall without Taylor Swift! Her song “Cardigan” is my go-to pick-me-up, with her clever yet gentle voice bringing warmth and nostalgia to my day.

Sometimes, I just need a pretty melody to calm me down and romanticize my campus walks. “Love Birds” by Nikla Blumenthaler does just that. It helps me embrace the season while staying productive. It has no lyrics so my mind gets to rest and slow down for a while.

When I wish to feel creative, I pop on Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” and write away my grocery list ;).

Clarisa Gonzalez – Social Media Director

There’s something magical about the way music sounds when the leaves begin to turn. I usually gravitate towards neosoul and R&B slow jams that reflect the calming nature of the season.

“Didn’t Cha Know” by Erykah Badu is one of my all time favourites and I always come back to it especially at this time of the year. The mellow and soulful beats kicks in and its like stepping into a warm space, which is exactly what I need most days. Badu’s smooth voice glides over the laid back groove making it the perfect song for a relaxing evening at home.

“Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” by Sade is a song I grew up listening to with my mom in the car on the way back home from school. A timeless song, it is usually my first pick I listen to on the bus after a long day of classes.

Lastly, a new drop from Amaria called “Finer Things” has been on repeat. It is the perfect R&B song with tones that remind me of a fall afternoon just as the sun is about to set. It has a chill vibe and soulful energy to it, which I absolutely love.

Leolla Rose – Director of Events

I’m one of those people who has a specific playlist for everything–late night drives, long summer walks, study sessions–you name it, I have a playlist for it. One of my all-time favourite playlists of mine is called “about October”. I’ve carefully curated this playlist to feel like you’re strolling down a sidewalk rusted with the oranges and reds of the leaves as you’re craving something (everything) pumpkin spice.

A good autumnal song has to have at least one of three things: an undercurrent of romance, a sense of new beginnings and subsequent nostalgia, or that spooky, end of October feeling. That’s why Stevie Wonder’s “As” is always my go-to. It’s seven minutes of that pure, good-times-are-coming feeling, and I love listening to it on my walks to school for a little boost before I start my day. Although it’s definitely longer than most songs on my playlist, Stevie’s whiskey-smooth voice paired with his romantic lyrics makes each of those minutes worth listening.

If you know me, you know I love “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by the Fugees, and I think it’s a perfect addition to my fall playlist. It’s one of my all-time favourite songs in general, and it always makes me feel like I’m at the top of my game. Although I’m not from the 70s, it’s got that vibe that makes me nostalgic for an October in a time I’ve never lived. It’s the perfect song for finishing up your fall baking and getting ready to watch some old school scary movies.

My final recommendations absolutely can’t be forgotten this fall. As it gets closer to Halloween, I love switching it up and listening to some spookier, high tempo songs. Without “Thriller” by Micheal Jackson and “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell, I don’t know what I’d listen to. They’ve been some of my favourite autumnal songs, and if you love Halloween, you’ll love these two songs too, if you don’t already.

Hailey David – Equity Diversity and Inclusion Director

Fall is one of my favourite seasons. When the weather gets a bit colder, I tend to rewatch my favourite tv shows and order the seasonal drinks that are back at my local coffee shops. But one thing that always stays the same is creating or listening to my music playlists for the new season. When it comes to fall, I love to listen to music that is curated to the colder weather, and has a theme of new beginnings, friends, family, and self care.

One of my favourite songs this season is titled “September Song” by JP Cooper. Not only does this fit the fall theme, but it makes me feel as though I am the main character in a movie. And to feel more in my fall element, “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood, is a comfort and a classic.

One thing about me is that I love discovering new songs by small artists, and currently I have been listening to “Tiny Things” by Tiny Habits. I think this is the perfect song to listen to on a stroll outside, watching the leaves change colour. I believe this song is about being content and grateful for everything we have right now. I also believe that there is so much love present throughout this song and it brings me a lot of comfort. Hearing this song in person this year changed my life, and it felt like I was hearing for the first time again.

The last song I want to highlight is “Apple Pie” by Lizzy McAlpine. This is one of the most relaxing songs I listen to. Whether I am driving in the car or commuting to school, when I hear this song now, I think about my life; my friends, family, the strangers I have met and will continue to meet. This song has allowed me to reflect on my life and the experiences I have had thus far. I was able to reflect on my life and realize that everything is going to be okay. And I can’t lie, I absolutely love apple pie, so when I came across this song, I knew it was one that I would love.

Venesa Lahu – Finance Director

Fall always feels like a season of change, and “All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” has been my go-to song for the last three fall seasons for capturing that feeling. Something about Taylor’s Red Era makes me think of fall—the nostalgia, the emotions, and those descriptive lyrics feel more powerful when the leaves start to change and the air gets colder. It’s the perfect track for when I want to reflect on life or just enjoy a walk with a warm drink in hand. That 10-minute version is a journey in itself, and it hits differently when you’re wrapped up and cozy… watching the short film.

Another song I’ve had on repeat this season is “Pretty Isn’t Pretty” by Olivia Rodrigo. It came out right at the start of the school year last year, and the timing couldn’t have been better because that’s when fall starts for me. The song speaks so honestly about how we often find ourselves in the cycle of comparing ourselves to others, especially when it comes to looks. I love that this song is relatable to so many people and that she captures the voices of so many girls that probably feel the same way. It’s comforting knowing that even someone like her can struggle with the same feelings.

Natalie Barcewicz – Events Team Member

When the air finally becomes crisp, my favourite thing to do is update my fall playlist! To me, fall screams mellow music, warm tea, and nice early morning walks. So… I curated my playlist based on these vibes!

One of the first songs I turn to when the leaves start to fall is “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac. While this can be considered a classic at any time of the year, it really hits differently during the fall!

Another song that scratches my fall itch is “The Way You Felt” by Alec Benjamin. This song has a great beat to it, and that’s what I think makes it a perfect fall song.

Going on a scenic fall drive? “Why” by Dominic Fike has all you need for immaculate car vibes. Whether you’re driving alone or with a friend, this song will leave you with goosebumps as you admire the scenery and take it all in.

“What Once Was” by Her’s is my personal favourite fall walk song. I have it on repeat this time of year! Even if you don’t feel like going on a walk, this song is also perfect for getting cozy under the covers and sipping hot tea. The last song I chose to add to my playlist is “Stolen Dance” by Milky Chance. Personally, I could listen to this song year-round, but the vibes feel different when the weather gets colder!

That’s it for our fall playlists! We hope you take some inspiration from our execs, and feel the fall with your own autumn hits <3

What does your fall playlist look like?