Feel The Fall With These Songs From Our Execs! (pt.1)

In honour of the fall season upon us – the leaves beginning to change colour, and the chilly weather starting to engulf us – it’s time for the fall playlists to come out! What better way to feel the fall spirit than by checking out what our execs like to listen to this season?

Gabriella Rodrigues – President

When the weather gets cold, I turn to my fall playlist to make me feel warm inside. While some people say spring is the season of new beginnings, it is fall that feels like the season of renewal to me. When leaves shed and temperatures drop, a clean slate is presented for winter to sweep over. The fall season also aligns with the beginning of a new year at Carleton. That’s why before every fall season, I sit down and craft the perfect fall playlist to set the tone for the season of renewal.

At the top of my playlist, “We Fell in Love in October“ by Girl in Red is my go to song for making me feel lovey-dovey and warm inside.

What would fall be like without a cardigan? That’s why Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” is my next fall favourite. It’s the perfect song to evoke fall feelings and a great song to sing your heart out to! When I’m at home with a pumpkin spice latte, fuzzy socks and a cardigan wrapped tightly around me, “Cardigan” is the song I turn to.

Next to my cardigan in my fall wardrobe, I have about fifteen warm sweaters. In my playlist next to Taylor Swift’s cardigan, “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood takes third place. “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman takes fourth place in my playlist – a classic song redone by multiple country artists since its release in 1988. Something about the guitar and Tracy’s smooth voice always puts me in a better mood for cold, early mornings on the way to class. Last but not least, “Cherry Wine” by Grentperez graces my fall playlist with its uplifting, old-timey turned-modern melody.

Harkiren Sandhu – Vice President

When it begins to transition to fall, I am always wearing my leather jacket, and chunky boots, drinking my hot chocolate with extra whipped cream. Most importantly, however, I am listening to my fall playlist.

My fall playlist is usually filled with relaxing and calm music, which is what fall reminds me of.

The first song on my playlist is “Cinnamon girl” by Lana del Rey. The melody on this song is so nostalgic and dreamy. This is generally a song I use to wind down after long studying sessions at university, the slow and dreamy melody used creates a very calming feeling in me.

The second song on my playlist is “Roslyn” by Iver St. Vincent. This song gives the same comforting, dreamy and nostalgic feeling as the first song mentioned. This is another song I like to listen to when winding down from a busy day; Iver St. Vincent’s voice is so soft and unique which helps with relaxing. This song is also culturally known as an essential to add to any fall playlist due to being featured in the movie Twilight, a classic movie for fall gloomy days.

The final song on my playlist is “Fade into You” by Mazzy Star. Although this song is not about fall specifically, it is usually on social media during fall. I love how soft and calm the singer’s voice is, which is similar to the other songs in my playlist. I can absolutely imagine drinking hot chocolate and listening to this song on repeat this fall!

Elizabeth Mason – Editor in Chief

Walking to school in the fall weather is one of my favourite things to do, especially with a nice warm cup of coffee in my hand and a cozy sweater keeping me warm. But there’s something that makes that already perfect moment so much better: music. Music is the thing that sets the tone, gets you in your mid-walk feels and takes you into a space of peace and tranquility. For the fall season, it’s a necessity to have a solid autumn dedicated playlist.

What does a fall playlist look like, you may ask? It’s the thing that makes that cup of coffee that much more savoury, the thing that makes the leaves falling around you feel like a movie, and the thing that will make time feel more meaningful while you make your way to your destination. For me, I like a little Gilmore Girls-esque moment, with some classic songs we all know and love that by association prepare us for the fall weather. That may include some Taylor Swift, such as “Champagne Problems,” “Willow,” or “All Too Well” (because we all know Lorelai Gilmore and Taylor Swift are basically the same person), or the intro song to the show – “There She Goes” by the La’s. It’s an easy way to ease yourself into the fall season by listening to these classic artists/songs.

Georgia – Associate Editor

I’m gonna get right into it – “Cologne” by Beebadobee is the ultimate grungey fall song to me. It’s got a nostalgic 2000s feel, and the season of fall always reminds me of my childhood in years past. “Bags” by Clairo has a similar vibe, but a bit more sad. Melancholy is another feeling I associate with fall, and this song captures the melancholy feeling perfectly. I discovered this song in fall last year, so it will always remind me of first-year and walking around the canal with the falling leaves.

“Needle” by Nicki Minaj featuring Drake is a song I discovered last year during the fall season as well. My roommate introduced me to the song and we’d listen to it while getting ready to go out. It’s like if fall wrote a club song; slower but still has spice. “Worry About It Yesterday” by Gerald is another of my fall favourites. My boyfriend and I had to return to long-distance in the fall when school started, and I would listen to his album on repeat when I missed him (it’s by his band). Shoutout to Gerald!

Joy Keke – Associate Editor

The return of pumpkin spice lattes, falling leaves, and the aroma of pumpkin pie signals the arrival of my favourite season. But what I love most is curating the perfect fall playlist. There’s something truly magical about finding the ideal blend of songs that capture the essence of autumn, evoking feelings of warmth, nostalgia, and tranquillity, and enhancing every moment with melodic charm. My playlist takes inspiration from older music that you can dance to on a warm autumn evening.

At the top of my playlist is “This Charming Man” by The Smiths. This indie classic always puts a smile to my face to listen to as I walk through the school hallways. Also on my playlist is the 80’s classic “Talking in Your Sleep” by the Romantics. This song is one of my favorites and is part of the soundtrack of one of my favourite TV shows Stranger Things which is another TV show I recommend to watch this fall season.

Next to this classic hit, I have “Fainted Love” by Conan Gray from his latest album Found Heaven on my playlist. The song is a wonderful blend of modern pop and 80s retro vibes, featuring nostalgic synth beats and dreamy vocals that transport you to a different era.

What would fall be without pumpkins? When I’m going on a drive through my scenic suburb I love to blast “1979” by the Smashing Pumpkins. This song always puts me in a calm mood as I watch the leaves fall.

Kaitlin Gruehl – Secretary

While summer comes to a close, I find myself hanging onto the final warmer days that September and October have to offer. Despite the comfortable cozy undertones and the colourful turning foliage, the warmth of summer is missed and my fall playlist reflects it.

Who said Charli XCX’s BRAT had to be restricted to summer tracks? Although the album consists of a lot of upbeat, bright, dance music, the album in its entirety reflects the feelings of girlhood. Charli’s “I Think About It All the Time” and “I Might Say Something Stupid” are the first songs I love this fall. In “I Might Say Something Stupid,” Charli sheds her “party girl” exterior, and is able to express how the imposter syndrome she feels plagues those around her. During the next in queue “I Think About It All the Time,” we hear Charli reflect on internal battles of her future in relation to purpose and freedom – a track that is all too relatable for many girls in their 20s. These two slower and reflective songs on the album are the perfect songs for fall.

The third song on my playlist is “I’m On Fire” by Bruce Springsteen. Springsteen’s melancholy lyrics juxtaposed with the upbeat instrumentals make this song perfect for fall, especially the early transitional season. This song is perfect for fall drives, walks, studying, or anywhere else – honestly, it is the soundtrack to my life. That being said, Springsteen’s album Born in the USA in its entirety is considered perfect in my mind.

There’s so much love for music among this team! Stay tuned for part 2 with the rest of the amazing Her Campus Execs <3

What does your fall playlist look like?