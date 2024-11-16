The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about fall fashion that just hits different. Maybe it’s the layers, the rich colours, or maybe it’s just an excuse to wrap up in a giant scarf and call it fashion. Either way, I’ve been loving some of the trends this season and I’m so excited to see what people will wear this year.

Plaid, Plaid, and More Plaid

In my opinion, plaid means fall. It is the unofficial print of fall and never goes out of style. Whether it’s a flannel shirt or a plaid coat, it adds a bit of edge that completes a neutral look. I’ve been obsessed with plaid in darker tones like burgundy and forest green. Paired with some good quality black baggy jeans, a plain white tee, and a neutral sneaker, the flannel shirt is the statement piece.

Leather Layers

A good leather jacket will always be a staple during the fall. It is always trending this time of year, and I get it! What I love most about a leather jacket is its versatility. You can throw one on over anything and instantly look like you tried much harder than you actually did. There are so many more colours than just black to choose from (though the black leather jacket will always be my favourite), for example, I’ve seen chocolate brown and a deep wine colour that adds an updated twist to the classic look.

Oversized Blazers

This is one trend I’ve been seeing everywhere but have yet to try. I’ll have to visit the thrift store soon for this one. I love how cool they make you look. They give off a chic, effortless vibe that’s perfect when you’re in a rush or have no idea what to wear. It adds structure when layering over turtlenecks or sweaters, which gives such an elevated look.

Fall is fashion’s playground – there’s so much room to mix and match and play with different textures. Fall fashion is all about balancing comfort and style, the best combination. Overall, fashion, regardless of the season, is meant to be fun! Trends are a nice way to experiment, but I always try to wear what feels the most authentic to me, even if that means it’s not trending right now.