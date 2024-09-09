Tips for Navigating Back-to-School Anxieties

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Students are back on campus, with both first-year students and returning students getting settled and navigating their new routines. Despite the excitement, the feeling of overwhelming anxiety is common among students.

Although it can feel isolating, these emotions are not uncommon, and you are not alone. According to BMC Public Health, 95% of surveyed students reported feeling overwhelmed, 83.7 reported feelings of anxiety, and 81% had feelings of loneliness.

Tackling these feelings can be difficult, but with the right helpful resources, life away from home and in a new environment can be made enjoyable and rewarding. I have compiled a variety of resources for incoming students to build strong support networks, and to overcome these feelings of isolation during their time on campus.

1. Co-CURRICULAR clUBS

Yes, clubs seem like the obvious answer that everyone will give you to build your on-campus friendships – but how do you find and pick one?

By using the Carleton University Students Association (CUSA) website, you can find clubs that are run through Carleton and browse their directory. From Carleton Dance Lab where you can recreationally dance with others who love the art, to Carleton University Women’s Legal Network where ideologies of feminism and law are shared, there are many options no matter your specific interests.

Carleton also has new clubs this year. Jack.org is a nonprofit organization aiming to revolutionize mental health for students. Anyone with a passion for progressive mental health and services is welcome to join. Membership registration will open the week of September 2, 2024. Follow them on Instagram for updates @jack.org.carleton.

You can learn more at the Carlton Expo on Tuesday, September 3, in the Fieldhouse on the Carleton Campus.

2. kEEPING IN TOUCH

Moving away from a comfortable routine and familiar faces can be an intense change for students to make – especially if it is your first time leaving your family.

Experts at Oregon State University suggest that maintaining communication with loved ones, whether it is family, friends, or supporters back at home, can be a major contributor to one’s well-being. Feelings of encouragement, consolation, and comfort can be found through these connections.

Outside perspectives and cheerleaders from a distance can help a lot when exploring new paths in your life.

3. Carleton resources

Carleton University provides wellness services for each enrolled student. These accessible amenities can provide students with judgement-free outlets and services throughout their time at Carleton.

Carleton Health and Counselling Services can help students by meeting and discussing various concerns – both personal and emotional. Students can be paired with resources depending on their specific needs.

The Centre for Indigenous Support and Community Engagement is a welcoming one for students to create and maintain strong relationships with Indigenous peoples and communities, leaders, and organizations. This resource supports Indigenous peoples attending Carleton University and aims to represent Indigenous histories and cultures on campus.

Carleton University’s Resource Guide is a navigating tool for students to get the best use out of the wellness services at Carleton University. The guide can help you pinpoint the areas where you may be struggling or where you are thriving within campus life and can aid in choosing the appropriate plan of action.

While these methods can help students build their social network and overcome loneliness on campus, they are not emergency services. If you are distressed and need to be tended to more urgently, please contact one of the services below.

Counselling Services: 613-520-6674 (press 2)

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region: 613-238-6914

Good2Talk: 1-866-925-5454

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 9-8-8 (call or text)