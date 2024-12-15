10 Ways to Up Your Gift Giving Game this Christmas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

With the Christmas season around the corner, I know many people are starting to look for gifts for their friends, family, and partners. Avoid the last-minute scramble with these 10 tips to be a better gift giver!

1. Early Bird Gets the Worm

Half the secret to being an amazing gift giver is starting early. This helps both you and the person you’re giving the gift to; it allows you to search for deals, save money, and brainstorm better, all while the gift recipient gets a better, more high-quality gift. And don’t assume they will like what you like, even if you are close to them. This is why starting earlier is always better – there is more time to get to know them better and to brainstorm. Black Friday is a great place to start, but it has unfortunately already passed this year. Keep an eye out for next year!

2. Keep a Nice List

To help yourself out before big holidays like Christmas or their birthday, keep a year-round list of things that remind you of them, things you think they’d like, or things they mention they want. This list should be added to every year and checked off when you buy them something from the list. It can also include basic information about the person, such as:

Favourite colour or animal

Height, weight and clothing sizes

Favourite franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, etc

Favourite songs or artists

Favourite foods, snacks, drinks, candy

This can be for everyone in your life – one for your dad, your mom, your sister, your best friend, your partner. It’s a simple, quick and easy way to start becoming a better gift giver, and a great way to narrow down what you shouldn’t get, too. Adding to this requires active listening skills and critical thinking skills. Let’s hope you have both.

3. A Good Gift is like an Intersection: It Goes Both Ways.

Before we go further, we must discuss gifting etiquette. Please do not gift someone one pack of Skittles if they gave you a pair of boots last year. There is a difference between sticking to a budget and being cheap – be mindful and respectful. If someone gave you a gift last year and you didn’t have anything for them, this Christmas great opportunity to make it right. It doesn’t have to be big or expensive, but something meaningful goes a long way.

4. Get the Budget Bug

With that being said, creating and sticking to a budget is very important, especially during Christmas when gift spending can quickly get out of hand. A way I sometimes budget for the season is by splitting up costs for family, friends, and my partner. For example:

Friends: $100

Best friend: $33

Best friend: $33

Best friend: $33

Partner*: $80

Family Total: $100

Dad**: $25

Mom: $25

Brother: $25

Sister: $25

*A note on partners: They almost deserve a whole other article on gift-giving. A quick tip is to follow their love language; if it’s words of affirmation, write a card. If it’s quality time, invest in an experience for both of you. If you don’t know what their love language is, now is the time to ask. Asking their family or friends to see what they think of your gift and if your partner will like it is also a great way to become a better gift giver.

**A note on dads: Dads are always the hardest to buy for because everything they need they already buy for themselves. A tip would be to get something they want but can’t justify spending money on. A fun mug, a nice card, some cool whiskey glasses, a pocket tools kit, a quote book, or his favourite snack are good places to start.

5. Secret Santas CAN SAVE OR SINK YOU

Sometimes, secret Santas can be a saving grace, and sometimes, they can be your worst nightmare. With several friend groups, it might cause you to spend more, but it could also save me from spending $100 on my whole family – $50 for one person instead. I recommend setting up a Giftster for your Secret Santas this year. The site allows you to create a wish list, set a spending limit, and distribute who has who. All-in-one! Also, themed Secret Santas are a cool idea. For example, everyone buys and receives a phone case or a fun Christmas ornament.

6. Gifts are best when customized

Continuing the intersection metaphor, a good gift is like an intersection: it is a combination of two things the person likes. For example, my mom loves Japan and collects Christmas ornaments, so last year, I got her a sushi Christmas ornament. My boyfriend likes the Cars franchise and wanted a crewneck, so I got him an embroidered Cars sweatshirt with a picture of Lightning McQueen that says, “I am speed.” See the pattern? To truly give a custom gift, the best way to go about it is to find two things that you know the person will like about it already (this is where the list comes in to help you out).

7. Make it look good

Proper presentation of a gift can quickly turn a low-budget, half-thought-out gift into a 10/10. Wrap it neatly with nice wrapping paper and use bows and ribbons, or put it in a nice gift bag with wrapping paper. For birthdays, sometimes all it takes is a $6 Valumart cake with candles, balloons, and a birthday sign from the Dollar Store. It’s the thought that counts, and presentation is how you show your thoughts and effort.

8. SOME IDEAS TO GET STARTED

Without further ado, let me show you some examples of things that are almost universally liked that might save your ass when it’s a day before Christmas and you’re still empty-handed.

Lego sets. You might not have skimmed the Lego website in a while, but you should now! Lego recently released some very cool sets that are aimed at older audiences, and I guarantee you’ll be able to find a Lego set for everyone in your life. Their flower sets have become really popular in recent years and start at only $20! Birthdays, Christmas, Valentine’s Day – you name it, Lego’s made it!

Pictures, specifically in picture frames. Pictures can be printed at Walmart for only a few cents a piece! Get a fun or funky frame to top it off.

Posters, but this relies on knowing what your gift receiver likes.

Stuffed animals. Not for everyone, but most people. A fun or cute stuffed animal can also be the cherry on top of an already cool gift.

Socks. Especially funny ones.

Sweaters. Customize them for an even better gift.

9. When all else fails, go homemade

Homemade gifts are always the way to go, especially for family members. Decorate a card nicely and personalize it, don’t just buy it from the store. You don’t even have to write much, just make it meaningful: say how much you love them and appreciate them, and why. Pictures, paintings, drawings, and even baked goods are also great examples. Simple DIY arts and crafts gift ideas are available on Pinterest and are another fun way to show your love.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

10. MAKE PEOPLE FEEL GOOD

Sometimes it’s not about what you get them, but how you make them feel. Referring back to the importance of presentation, it doesn’t take much to make someone feel special on their birthday or Christmas! Gifts can also come in the form of experiences, which is how many people prefer to use their money. Spas, concerts, hikes, fine dining and bungee jumping are all examples of experiences that you can gift someone. Not only are you gifting a cool opportunity, but also a memory and a bonding moment they will cherish.

At the end of the day, most people will appreciate whatever you give them as long as you give them something. The worst is when people say, “Oh wow, I saw this thing at the mall today you’d really like,” or “I thought about grabbing you this on my way home,” and then turning up with nothing, as if the thought means as much as the action. Actions speak louder than words, and showing gratitude and love is very important to keep relationships healthy and thriving. Put time and effort into your gifts, and it will show. Good luck and happy holidays!