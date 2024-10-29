Your Halloween Candy Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Photo Courtesy of Baked By Melissa

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year; Chicoween!! Whether you’re going as an angel or some wildly niche costume, you must be snacking on some Halloween candy this weekend. Everyone has their favorites and least favorite candy, which tells you a lot about a person, including their Zodiac sign! Ever wondered which candy you are? Keep reading to find out!

Aries: Red Hots

Aries are known for their bold, adventurous spirit and passionate energy. They thrive on excitement and are always ready to take on new challenges. This fiery nature aligns perfectly with Red Hots, which are known for their intense cinnamon flavor and flashy red color. Red Hots pack a punch, much like the dynamic and energetic personality of Aries. Just as Aries loves to stand out and make a statement, Red Hots are a standout candy with their hot taste and flaming color.

Taurus: Mike N Ikes

Mike and Ikes come in a variety of flavors, offering a satisfying taste experience. Just as Taurus enjoys taking their time to relish in life’s pleasures, these chewy candies are meant to be savored, allowing for a delightful burst of flavor with each piece. Additionally, Taurus has a strong appreciation for consistency and reliability, and Mike and Ikes have been a beloved candy for years. Their nostalgic appeal reflects Taurus’s fondness for tradition and comfort. Both embody a sense of indulgence and enjoyment, making them a perfect match!

Gemini: Twix

Geminis are known for their dual nature, adaptability, and love for variety. They thrive on change and enjoy exploring different ideas and experiences. This playful and dynamic energy aligns well with Twix candy, which combines the delightful contrast of crunchy cookie, smooth caramel, and rich chocolate.

Cancer: Jolly Ranchers

Both embody a kind of warmth and comfort—Cancers through their relationships and emotional depth, and Jolly Ranchers through their playful, cheerful essence. Jolly Ranchers come in a variety of flavors, reflecting Cancer’s appreciation for diversity in experiences and their desire to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Cancers enjoy bringing people together and creating happy memories therefore, this makes them the perfect pair!

Leo: Candy Corn

Leos are known for their boldness, confidence, and vibrant personalities. They love to stand out and often seek the spotlight, much like how candy corn is a classic, eye-catching treat that captures attention, especially during Halloween. Candy corn’s bright yellow, orange, and white colors reflect Leo’s sunny disposition and love for fun. Just as Leos enjoy being the life of the party, candy corn brings a playful, festive spirit to Halloween!

Virgo: Nerds

Virgos are often seen as practical and sensible, and Nerds have that playful, yet simple, appeal. They’re a nostalgic candy that evokes fond memories without being overly extravagant—much like the grounded, down-to-earth nature of Virgos. They are best known for their careful nature, attention to detail, and smart mindset. They often appreciate things that are organized and well-structured, which aligns perfectly with the fun, colorful, and varied aspects of Nerds.

Libra: Dots

Libras are social people who thrive in partnerships and group settings. Sharing a box of Dots with friends fits perfectly with their desire for connection and match perfectly with Libra’s values. The variety of flavors in Dots also mirrors Libra’s open-mindedness and appreciation for diversity in experiences. Plus, Dots are amazing, argue with the wall.

Scorpio: Butterfingers

Butterfingers have a distinct and bold flavor. This unique combination reflects Scorpio’s complex personality—both are layered and intriguing. Just as Scorpios have a knack for drawing people in with their enigmatic charm, Butterfingers captivate with their unusual texture and taste. They are passionate and often have a strong presence, which aligns perfectly with Butterfinger candy

Sagittarius: Twizzlers

Sagittarius’ are known for their adventurous spirit, love of freedom, and playful nature. They thrive on exploration and new experiences, which works well with Twizzlers. Twizzlers are fun, flexible, and versatile—just like Sagittarians. They embody a sense of fun and enjoyment, making them perfect for sharing with your friends on Halloween!

Capricorn: Kit Kats

Capricorns are known for their practicality, discipline, and ambition. They appreciate structure and enjoy indulging in things that have a sense of tradition and reliability, making them perfect to go with Kit Kats, which are classic treats. Just as Capricorns value hard work and reward themselves for their efforts, Kit Kats offer a rewarding crunch that can be enjoyed as a well-deserved treat after a long Chicoween.

Aquarius: M&Ms

Aquarians are known for their individuality, creativity, and progressive thinking. They embrace uniqueness and often enjoy things that stand out, which is why they work so well together with M&Ms! Aquarians often think outside the box, M&M’s can be enjoyed in countless ways: in a candy dish, as a topping for desserts, or mixed into trail mix. This versatility speaks to Aquarius’s adaptable and inventive energy. Plus, I’m an Aquarius and M&Ms are my fave soooo…

Pisces: Gummy Bears

Gummy bears are colorful, playful, and evoke a sense of nostalgia, much like the gentle and sentimental qualities of Pisces. Pisces often have a whimsical side and a deep appreciation for the softer, sweeter things in life, which makes gummy bears a perfect match, as gummy bears are a classic childhood treat. Plus, just like gummy bears, Pisces are the sweetest!

Whether you’re trick or treating this year or partying it up at the bars, candy is always going to be an essential part of Halloween. Make sure you get yourself some this Halloween, and maybe even pick up the one that matches with your zodiac sign! Stay safe out there this Chicoween, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s cutie costumes on Instagram!