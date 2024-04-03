Why Every Young Woman Should Watch ‘Sex And The City’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past three months, I’ve spent an alarming amount of time binge-watching every single Sex and the City episode and obsessing over the characters and their storylines. From the first episode, I knew this show would turn into one of my favorites and to say it did would be a total understatement! There are so many important lessons and good laughs to come from this show and the fact that it’s based in New York City makes it that much better! Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda have taught me so much about relationships, friendships, fashion, and even writing. If I could recommend a show to any young woman, Sex and the City would be it!

When I was first introduced to the characters, I had an immediate opinion for each of them. Some characters like Charlotte and Carrie really resonated with me. I could see myself making the same decisions as them and their long-term goals aligned with what I imagined for myself, at least for the most part. When it came to Samantha and Miranda however, I didn’t have the same feeling. If anything I found their characters a bit unlikeable. Whenever their scenes came on the screen I found myself a bit uninterested…until I didn’t.

These characters, though flawed, were amazing. They were both incredibly independent and self-assured women. For starters, Samantha made a big name for herself in New York City and was extremely confident in herself and the relationships she decided to have and not have. She never apologized for what she wanted because she had no reason to, and she was aware of that. Though many had ideas of what kind of woman she was (and while I hate to admit it, I did too), this character held her head up high. Samantha taught me that women don’t have to fit into one single category and not everyone has to have the same end goals to live an amazing life. For example, she and Charlotte were very different characters with different morals and purposes, but they both ended up where they wanted to be, despite how different they were.

When it came to relationships, I found myself really relating to Carrie. The relationships in this show, more specifically Carrie’s relationship with Mr. Big, reminded me of many of the relationships that I and many young women have experienced. The relationship made these characters grow in so many ways and it’s one that I believe is important to pay attention to. It gives you an insight and kind of a “do/don’t guide” if you’re experiencing something similar to what they go through. Though it may not always be a similar situation, when I was first watching the episodes, I wished I could go back in time and not make the same mistakes as they did. Alas, it’s a television show with fictional characters. The lessons, however, are very insightful and relatable.

Regardless of what these women went through, they always ensured their friendships with each other remained strong and a big part of their lives. Personally, the friendships and strong bonds are what drew me most towards this show and eventually, what made me love it. I could go on and on about what this show means to me and what it’s taught me but if you want to see the characters’ growth for yourself I recommend you watch the show and get to know these amazing characters, and maybe even learn a thing or two.