Where I’m Shopping for Going-Out Clothes This Semester

It’s officially gotten to the point in the semester where you’ve worn absolutely everything in your closet and you’re desperately texting your friends in an outfit crisis. Not only this, but your family is starting to wonder how your Christmas wish-list is coming along, and you’re struggling to come up with ideas. Shopping for clothes is always such a struggle because micro-trends are so prominent and as soon as you buy something you can only wear it once, and it goes out of fashion! If you want my honest advice, I’d say focus on investing in staple pieces that you love, and either purchase cheap options for micro trends or simply borrow them from friends. Below I’ve compiled a small list of brands that never seem to fail me: they’re cute and good quality!

1.) It’s starting to get colder outside and if you’re anything like me you have a hundred tank tops in your closet and absolutely no long sleeves. My favorite place to purchase long sleeves is by far White Fox. You can never go wrong with a lacy, transparent top and a black bralette underneath. White Fox has really good quality lace tops that I’ve washed a hundred times and still haven’t frayed or worn down. If you’re looking for something more conservative they also have really cute body suits and off-the-shoulder tops that are really insulated.

2.) A brand I’ve just recently started purchasing from and absolutely adore is Outcast. I’ve only bought two pieces from them so far so I wouldn’t necessarily say I could trust everything they produce, but what I’ve bought so far I’ve really loved. This company definitely has a lot of unique options and I haven’t seen to many people wearing their brand out yet. It is on the more expensive side (their clothes usually range from $60-$80 a piece), but if you go on second hand clothing sites like Depop and Poshmark you can usually find them in perfect condition and for half the price! I would definitely look into their website for cute dayge/warm weather clothes.

3.) If you want semi-cheap options, but still good quality, Zara is always a good option. They have amazing sales and if you’re able to visit a store in person, their seasonal clear-outs are my holy grail. So many of my favorite tops and skirts that I’ve had for years are from Zara. It is definitely one of those stores where you want to try things on in person if you can, as their sizing can be kind of hit or miss. If you’re able to get down to Sacramento for a day or are heading that way to go home, I’d definitely hit up the Roseville Galleria and give Zara a visit. They have a super versatile collection and an aesthetic for everyone.

4.) Motel Rocks is one of my absolute faves. My cart on their website is always compiling. They have super chic options that are super timeless yet still trendy. Right now I’m obsessed with that classy, mature look when going out. I feel like it just screams fall and cool weather. Pinstripes and lace are so in right now (were they ever really out?) and Motel Rocks is stocked with these cute patterns and textures. I’m definitely going to be putting some of their clothes on my Christmas Wishlist this year.

5.) Lioness has super cute tanks and corsets. Their designs are super flattering and their clothes always fit so well. I have a couple of their tops (yes I also purchased these off of Depop) and I wear them to death. One of my fav all-black outfits that I wear religiously came from Lioness. They use a lot fun materials like satin, ruffles, mesh and they’re always coming out with new stuff. I would definitely recommend looking into this brand as it’s lesser known and has a lot of great clothes to offer!

Hopefully these brand suggestions were helpful or lead you to some inspiration for your next clothing haul. It’s so much harder shopping for cold weather going-out clothes so trust me I understand the struggle. Clothes can also be so expensive these days so I highly suggest checking out second-hand resell sites. I get most of mine from Depop and Poshmark and so far they haven’t failed me!