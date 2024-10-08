The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What’s Everyone Wearing This Fall?

As we enter autumn, there are so many seasonal things to look forward to. Personally, I can’t wait to start wearing my most-liked fall staples and dress for colder weather. However, it is currently 100 degrees in Chico and I haven’t stopped wearing denim shorts since I’ve been back. Despite the lingering heat, this will be your guide to plan and prepare your wardrobe for fall fashion and crisp days ahead.

Animal Print

This might be my favorite fall fashion trend of the moment and I would totally consider it neutral. I just purchased the cutest new pair of leopard print jeans from Abercrombie & Fitch. I paired them with a simple black tube top and platform Doc Martens. The jeans are the star of the look, so keeping all other pieces simple makes an effortless and trendy outfit. Another animal print piece that I’ve purchased this season was a Free People cheetah print mini bag. I got super lucky and found this on Depop as it is basically brand new and for an affordable price! Depop is one of my favorite ways to shop because not only is it better for my bank account, but sustainable too.

Ballet Flats​

This is one style I haven’t worn in years, but I’m loving the revamp of this timeless classic coming back this season. The simplicity of the ballet flat is the perfect addition to an outfit with jeans and a sweater. I’m envisioning red or silver flats with jeans and a matching red cardigan to pair. When I was shopping at T.J. Maxx, my favorite store ever, I came across a pair of Steve Madden metallic ballet flats and I literally stopped in my tracks. I love finding trendy pieces at such a good price! As if you needed another reason besides how cute the shoes are, they are so comfortable!

Moto Boots

One thing I especially love about fall is being able to break my boots out for the first time this year. While boots are always in style for fall fashion, moto boots are the newest craze. The edginess of the buckles and worn leathered look add so much character to an outfit and can be worn so many different ways. I am constantly seeing that Target has an awesome dupe for the iconic Frye boots. They’re just as cute and a much more financially responsible purchase. I was lucky enough to have my mom give me her old pair of Frye boots and let me tell you, I love them so much. So far even with the hot weather, I’ve worn them with skirts and dresses, so I can’t wait to see what the cold weather brings!

Delicate Cardigans

A classic fall staple piece, the cardigan. In the last few years, I have developed a love for sweaters and started a collection of them. Last year, I got two new cardigans, both from H&M. I purchased a black and white striped and a knitted gray cardigan. I love what I received for the price and will definitely be shopping there again this season. This year, I’m on the hunt for the perfect dainty cardigan that is simple, but elevants any casual outfit with jeans and sneakers – ideal for class. I’m planning to stop by Goodwill or Salvation Army sometime this week to find my Pinterest inspiration in real life.

Oversized jackets

Last, but certainly not least on my list of fall fashion favorites is oversized jackets. Of course, we always need jackets as colder weather is on its way, but finding what type of jacket that’s best for the outfit can be hard. My favorites are leather, fleece, suede, quilted and denim. Layering is a must in the fall and a good oversized jacket ties in all the pieces.

As I wrap up my fall 2024 fashion guide, I think this season is about mixing comfortable basics with trendy, bold statements. This season there is something for everyone to add to their style from ballet flats to animal print. Fashion is all about creating your own personal style while having fun and trying new looks. There are a ton of fall looks to be made so keep an eye out whether you’re scrolling on Depop or sorting through the rack at the thrift store. Side note, one of my favorite accounts to follow is @astyleset on Instagram. They always post the latest fashion trends and inspiration which keeps me in the know and each time I’m inspired. As the leaves start to fall and the temperature, hopefully, starts dropping, grab your dainty new cardigan, slip on some new ballet flats and get ready for Autumn. Fall 2024 is calling, and trust me you’ll want to answer with what’s in store.