My Honest Experience As An Older Sister

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

21 years ago, my parents welcomed their first child into the world, and that child was me! I was their firstborn and they were so excited. So excited that they decided to have another. And then another…and another. That’s right, I’m the oldest of four. I have one brother, Jack, and two sisters, Finley and Maisie. My brother is two years younger than me, Finley is four years younger, and Maisie is five-and-a-half years younger than me. Being their older sister has been one of the greatest achievements of my life, but also a big lesson. Navigating three younger siblings has taught me many things in life, especially since each of them have a vastly different personality. Each of them are uniquely different and awesome in their own ways and have taught me so many things about myself, and about life in general.

Listen, I love my siblings, but something they have taught me is patience. Learning that everyone moves and works in different ways is a key factor in life that not many people understand. Having this many siblings means you have a lot of different places to go, things to do, and stuff to get done. All four of us are different in how we move and function, and that isn’t a bad thing. Taking the time to understand what my brother and sisters need, helps me understand them better. Making sure to be patient with them is also important in building that relationship with them. If you just start snapping at them and getting angry, they aren’t going to want to listen and trust you. I have to admit – I used to be guilty of this. I’ve been trying to work on this and it’s been working (I think). 99% of the time, your siblings want to be your friends. Build that relationship with them! Take them out to lunch, go thrifting, play games with them, and do something that’ll bond you guys together. Some of my favorite memories with my siblings have just been sitting with them in their rooms or our TV room.

Now, trust is a two-way street. If you want them to trust you, you also need to trust them. Opening up to them can be hard, but it’s important. I love telling my siblings about my day and hearing about theirs. Your relationship with your siblings is like no other, even if you all lowkey hate each other from time to time. Just kidding, I’ve never hated any of my siblings. I have, however, been extremely irritated with them before. Anyway, knowing your siblings is one of the most amazing things in the world because it can feel like you have a built-in BFF. I know when I’m here at school, I can text or call my siblings when I need a pick me up.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

Seeing your siblings grow up and become their own person is an emotional feeling, especially as the oldest. Watching them take bits of your personality and make it their own (all three of them got my sense of hilarious humor though, thank you very much) is so heartwarming. My siblings and I are alike but also so distinct from one another, that sometimes I wonder if people even know we’re siblings. It’s not like we look alike either. Like, at all. But in its own way, I think that makes us even more special. It shows how unique we are but we all have features that bond us together. Learning all about the things that make my brother and sisters special is one of my favorite things in the world, as it makes me so happy to see the great people they’re becoming.

My siblings are some of my best friends. I know I can lean on them whenever I need and they will always be there for me. I can only hope to live up to the amazing people they’re becoming, as they impress me with who they are every day. Being their older sister, no matter how much I’ve jokingly complained, is one of my greatest privileges. They’re smart, kind, funny, and all-around the best siblings anyone could ask for. Will they read this? Probably not. But that’s ok. They don’t need to, as they know how much I appreciate them. On the off chance they are reading this, I love you guys and you’re all very special to me. P.S., did you like how every picture I used besides one had four of something in it? There’s that amazing sense of humor I talked about earlier ;).

Xoxo,

Your older sister Zoey.