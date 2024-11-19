What I’m Putting on My Holiday Wishlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like clockwork every year on November 1st my mom texts me in paragraph form “Hurry up and get your wishlist together your grandparents are asking”. And every year I procrastinate this list and then harass my friends on what they asked for for Christmas. However, this year I have taken the initiative to compile a short list of things I have always wanted or have tried and need a restock in. All the items in this article you can use for your own wishlist this holiday season, or use as gift inspiration for friends and family.

My favorite Lush Products

Lush is making a come back this year!! This well-known beauty supply store is finally rising in popularity again and this time it isn’t over bath bombs or shower jellies. Lush has recently been releasing deliciously scented hair and fragrance products that I can’t get enough of. Their Super Milk conditioning spray went viral back in spring and is recirculating now that the holidays are rolling around. I’ve been wearing this scent religiously and have never received more compliments. I spray it both in my hair and on my skin as a moisturizer. With the top notes being almond and lemon, it’s sweet yet fresh and clean. If you like sweet scents another product I’d recommend are their body sprays, specifically Chelsea Morning or Turmeric Latte. Surprisingly these body sprays last a while and both are the perfect compliment to the Super Milk conditioning spray.

Cute Phone Cases

I’m in desperate need of a new phone case right now and I’ve stumbled across a few cute companies so I thought I’d share some of them with you guys. One brand I’ve been eyeing is SDH Paints. Their cases are super maximalist and fun. If you like a busy/city vibe these cases are perfect for you. The cases run around $40 and I’ve heard amazing things about the quality from friends so I’m definitely putting one of these at the top of my list. A second company I think is really cute is The Dairy. Their vibe is pretty much opposite from the last brand but I wanted to out some variety on this list. Their designs are much more naturalist, although they do have minimal and maximal prints. If you like niche/floral/European prints I’d definitely recommend this brand, they have tons of options to choose from.

Swimsuits

I love ordering swimsuits/summer wear during Christmas because everything is so much cheaper. Winter Break is prime vacation time so do yourself a favor and save money by putting vacation clothes on your wishlist if you’re traveling somewhere warm. If you do some research, you can find upcoming trends and shop ahead for the next season too! A new brand I’ve seen circulating on social media is Seamolly. They seem to have really affordable prices which makes them great gifts if you need to shop for multiple friends and their designs are absolutely adorable. I haven’t tried this brand yet but I would definitely recommend doing some research to see if it’s a reliable option (I know I’m going to hehe).

Design by Addie Abujade for Her Campus

Hair Gloss/Mask

Hair glossing is huge right now and I’m absolutely obsessed with it. As someone with 2A hair, I never know whether to follow a wavy or straight hair routine, and my hair gets literally so frizzy if I don’t constantly add product to it. Hair gloss immediately helps with frizz and helps to condition and add shine to your hair. One of my best friends swears by the Kerastase Chroma gloss (it comes in a pink bottle) and her hair always looks so soft. I’m definitely putting this on my list or getting it for a friend this year. Aside from glossing, hair masks/treatments make really good gifts. Winter always seems to dry out my hair so keeping it moisturized and protected is so important. Cer-100 is an amazing hair treatment and extremely affordable. I got mine off of Amazon a few months and every time I use it my hair literally feels so sleek and healthy.

Suede Boots

I’m absolutely obsessed with suede everything right now. I think it’s the perfect material and color for fall/winter. Boots make an amazing gift for the holidays since you can wear them up or down, and they’ll keep your feet dry all season. Not to mention, suede goes with absolutely everything from denim to linen to wool. I recommend getting a boot with a shorter heel (nothing over 3 inches) for everyday use since the ground can get slippery during the rainy season. This pair from J. Crew are my dream, and they’re on sale right now but I’m not sure if I’m willing to drop that much on boots just yet. I also found a super cute and affordable pair at Target the other day for less than $45 (might have to go back and snag those).

That pretty much sums up my Christmas list wish list this year! I’m sure this list will be edited by the time the Holidays roll around but these are some reliable options that almost anyone will appreciate. Hopefully you were able to pull some inspiration from this list for either yourself or someone else.