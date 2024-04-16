How You Can Spend Your Earth Day This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Earth Day is coming up on April 22, 2024! This is the perfect opportunity to admire our earth and all the beauty it gives us. There are so many great ways to embrace our beautiful world, most of which are fun and decently cheap. Earth Day is an amazing way to give back to our planet and thank it for all the awesome things it has given us, so definitely take time to do something for this upcoming holiday!

Picnic with Your Friends

Grab some of your friends and have a picnic! Get some of your favorite snacks and a blanket, and go watch the sunset at Upper Bidwell with your BFFs. This is such a good way to admire the beauty that the earth gives us every day, and with the weather warming up, you can put on your cutest outfits and take some pics!



Nature Walk

There are so many great spots in Chico to take a walk or hike! Bidwell, Hooker Oak, and even just around campus are all great places. Put together a good playlist, slip on your walking shoes, and take a trip through nature to look at all it has to offer.

Pot Some Plants

Get some seeds and start planting! You can plant in your backyard, in a pot, or do some research into different organizations! There are tons of groups out there that go around planting different trees for Earth Day, and what better way to give back to the earth? Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty, the earth will appreciate you!

Make A Meal With Natural Ingredients

Get your apron on! There are so many yummy recipes you could make with the world’s natural ingredients. Open up Pinterest and pick some of your favorites! You could invite some friends over and make it a party! It’s such a fun way to try something new this upcoming holiday and a good way to use earth’s natural resources.

Start New Habits

Try out some daily things you can do to help the earth! Conserve water, turn off lights, recycle, and so much more. If you start doing these things daily, soon it’ll just become a habit. Of course, you can always start these earlier than Earth Day, but these are all great habits to start getting into. Every little bit helps!

Go to Bear Hole

With the weather warming up, it’s the perfect time to go swimming in one of nature’s natural pools! Make this a fun day out with your friends or family and take a dip! If you can’t or don’t want to go to Bear Hole, there are so many other good places to swim around Chico that I’m positive you could find something. Even if you don’t want to swim, go tan and soak up some rays!

Give Back

Much like planting, you could always give back this Earth Day. We all live on this planet and want to take care of it, so finding ways to volunteer and give back is a great way to appreciate our world. Pick up trash, plant some trees, or so many other options are awesome ways to return what the earth has given us and thank it for all it has done.

Happy Earth Day, everyone! Make sure you take time to say thank you to our planet this holiday, as it does and gives us so much every day. This is home for all of us, so let’s make sure to treat it as such.