The Crime Media You Should Be Watching Over Christmas Break

Trigger Warning:

Brief mentions of violent crimes in this article.

Christmas break is coming up! We are so used to being busy during school that we don’t know what to do with our time! I’m here to help. One of my favorite ways to pass time is watching crime movies or documentaries. I’ve compiled a small list of the best ones. I hope you enjoy them.

Movie #1: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (2019)

Where to watch: Netflix

This movie is my favorite crime movie. This movie is about the crimes of serial killer, Ted Bundy. He is suspected to have killed over a hundred people, but he confessed to killing thirty-six women. Investigators confirmed thirty of the murders. The reason why this movie is my favorite, is because they don’t glorify Ted Bundy, and they don’t over sexualize him. I find that in crime content today, there’s a tendency to over sexualize serial killers. Sometimes there’s a tendency to capitalize on the killer, but forget the victims.

This movie does none of that. The movie does a great job of showcasing the manipulation and gaslighting Ted Bundy was capable of, and painted him to be who he was: a monster. The movie also highlighted the victims throughout the movie, expressing empathy for their suffering. There was also a beautiful tribute at the end of the movie, where the victims were personally named and recognized. In addition to the way the movie was made, the acting is very good. Zac Efron plays the role of Ted Bundy, and he does it so well. He also looks a lot like him which is super creepy. Go give this movie a watch, it’s so worth it!

Documentary #1: The Sins of Our Mother (2022)

Where to watch: Netflix

There are many documentaries out there. However, in my opinion, The Sins of Our Mother is best. It tells the story of Lori Vallow who was convicted of killing her kids. Although horrible, the story is not as black and white as it seems. The documentary describes her meeting Chad Daybell, whom she married, and how he changed her life. This is my favorite documentary, because of how good it showcases the psychological nature of a psychopath. It explores the minds and processing of both Lori and Chad, and how detached they are from the reality of the present circumstances. At times, it feels like I’m watching a case study rather than a crime documentary. It is so good, I highly recommend you give it a watch.

Movie #2: Woman of the Hour (2024)

Where to watch: Netflix

I just watched this movie, but it made this list because it is truly so great. This movie is about the crimes of serial killer, Rodney Alcala. He was a serial killer from the 1970s, who is known for getting onto a show called The Dating Game. He was convicted of killing seven women, but is suspected to have killed over a hundred. This movie is directed by Anna Kendrick, who is known for her outstanding acting career, most notably the Pitch Perfect franchise. Make no mistake, Anna is known for her humor and lighthearted content, however she captures the terrifying nature of Rodney Alcala very well.

Surprise, not only is this her directorial debut, she’s also the star of this movie. This movie excels at showing the truly horrifying nature of Rodney Alcala. My favorite thing about this movie is that Anna Kendrick showed his true nature, and didn’t extol him. While he was conventionally attractive, you wouldn’t realize while watching this movie. Anna Kendrick wanted you to see him solely for his disgusting behavior and vile personality. The acting is amazing, and the plot moves perfectly. Go watch it!

Documentary #2: Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022)

Where to watch: Netflix

Buckle in everyone, you’re in for a ride. This documentary details the crimes of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who killed thirty-three boys and young men in the 1970s. This documentary plays recordings and conducts interviews with John Wayne Gacy himself, the investigators, and the people that knew him. I like this documentary because it gives you an in depth look at John Wayne Gacy’s mind. Through watching this, I discovered things I didn’t know about him. He appeared as a very normal man, as many serial killers do. Some even said he was an upstanding member of the community. As people looked closer, they realized his odd nature. John Wayne Gacy loved to play games with investigators, and I felt like my mind was being played with as I watched it. It’s a wild ride, but I recommend you hop in the passenger seat!

My heart goes out to the victims in their families. As you watch each of these movies and documentaries, I encourage you to reflect on them.

Victims of Ted Bundy: https://inews.co.uk/culture/television/ted-bundy-victims-serial-killer-how-many-murders-zac-efron-film-286996

Victims of Lori Vallow: JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Victims of Rodney Alcala: https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/five-victims-the-rodney-alcala-slayings/1868941/

Where Are the Survivors of Rodney Alcala Now?

Victims of John Wayne Gacy: https://www.oxygen.com/crime-time/known-unknown-murder-victims-john-wayne-gacy-killer-clown