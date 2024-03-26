Semi-Unique Song Recommendations Based On Your Mood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Hey besties! Are you tired of having the same five songs on repeat? Luckily, I’ve got you covered. Today I will be giving you somewhat unique song recommendations based on your mood. A few of these recommendations may be more unique than others, but I highly encourage you to give them a listen. I hope you enjoy!
Feeling At Peace:
- “No Other Way” by Jack Johnson
- “Better Together” by Jack Johnson
- “Right Down the Line” by Gerry Rafferty
- “Low Rider” by War
- “Surf” by Mac Miller
- “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” by John Mayor
- “It Was A Good Day” by Ice Cube
Feeling Chill On A Rainy Day:
- “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones
- “Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson
- “Sleep on the Floor” by The Lumineers
Just Happy:
- “Dissolve Me” by alt-J
- “Dont Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin
- “Say Hey (I Love You) (feat. Cherine Tanya Anderson)” by Michael Franti and Cherine Tanya Anderson
Feeling Hyped:
- “Escapism” by RAYE, 070 Shake
- “Walk Em Down” by NLE and Roddy Ricch
- “Does He Know?” by One Direction
- “Breezeblocks” by alt-J
- “In the Air Tonight – 2015 Remastered” by Phil Collins
- “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road- Remastered 2014” by Elton John
- “Bubblegum B*tch” by MARINA
- “Everything I Love” by Morgan Wallen
Hopeful:
- “Silver Lining” by Mt. Joy
- “Evergreen” by Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- “Vienna” by Billy Joel
Missing Someone:
- “Someone Like You” by Adele
- “Scar Tissue” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- “She’s Alright” by Zach Bryan
- “Wild World” by Yusuf/Cat Stevens
- “July” by Noah Cyrus
- “Little Talks” by Of Monsters and Men
When You’re In Love:
- “Tennesse Orange” by Megan Moroney
- “Nobody Gets Me” by SZA
- “Those Eyes” by New West
- “Blue” by Zach Bryan
- “Sun to Me” by Zach Bryan
- “Caroline (feat. Belle Plaine)” by Colter Wall
- “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley
- “Home (2019 Remaster)” by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros
- “Make Me Wanna” by Thomas Rhett
- “Speechless” by Dan and Shay
Wishing For Summer:
- “Red Red Wine” by UB40
- “Waves (Robin Schulz Remix Radio Edit)” by Mr. Probz, Robin Schulz
- “Stolen Dance” by Milky Chance
- “Babydoll” by Dominic Fike
- “Surfin USA – Remastered 2001” by The Beach Boys
- “Draft Pretty Boys” by Bad Suns
- “Wilshire” by Tyler the Creator
- “Love Is Only a Feeling” by Joey Badass
Bonus:
- “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
- “Blowin in the Wind” by Bob Dylan
- “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac
- “Hate It Or Love It” by The Game, 50 Cent
I hope you found at least one song that you enjoyed! Remember to keep expanding that music taste!