Semi-Unique Song Recommendations Based On Your Mood

Isabelle Harger
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Hey besties! Are you tired of having the same five songs on repeat? Luckily, I’ve got you covered. Today I will be giving you somewhat unique song recommendations based on your mood. A few of these recommendations may be more unique than others, but I highly encourage you to give them a listen. I hope you enjoy!

Feeling At Peace:

  • “No Other Way” by Jack Johnson
  • “Better Together” by Jack Johnson
  • “Right Down the Line” by Gerry Rafferty 
  • “Low Rider” by War
  • “Surf” by Mac Miller
  • “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” by John Mayor
  • “It Was A Good Day” by Ice Cube

Feeling Chill On A Rainy Day:

  • “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones
  • “Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson
  • “Sleep on the Floor” by The Lumineers

Just Happy:

  • “Dissolve Me” by alt-J
  • “Dont Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin 
  • “Say Hey (I Love You) (feat. Cherine Tanya Anderson)” by Michael Franti and Cherine Tanya Anderson
Feeling Hyped:

  • “Escapism” by RAYE, 070 Shake
  • “Walk Em Down” by NLE and Roddy Ricch
  • “Does He Know?” by One Direction
  • “Breezeblocks” by alt-J
  • “In the Air Tonight – 2015 Remastered” by Phil Collins
  • “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road- Remastered 2014” by Elton John
  • “Bubblegum B*tch” by MARINA
  • “Everything I Love” by Morgan Wallen

Hopeful:

  • “Silver Lining” by Mt. Joy
  • “Evergreen” by Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
  • “Vienna” by Billy Joel

Missing Someone:

  • “Someone Like You” by Adele
  • “Scar Tissue” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • “She’s Alright” by Zach Bryan
  • “Wild World” by Yusuf/Cat Stevens
  • “July” by Noah Cyrus
  • “Little Talks” by Of Monsters and Men
When You’re In Love:

  • “Tennesse Orange” by Megan Moroney
  • “Nobody Gets Me” by SZA
  • “Those Eyes” by New West
  • “Blue” by Zach Bryan
  • “Sun to Me” by Zach Bryan
  • “Caroline (feat. Belle Plaine)” by Colter Wall
  • “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley
  • “Home (2019 Remaster)” by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros
  • “Make Me Wanna” by Thomas Rhett
  • “Speechless” by Dan and Shay

Wishing For Summer:

  • “Red Red Wine” by UB40
  • “Waves (Robin Schulz Remix Radio Edit)” by Mr. Probz, Robin Schulz
  • “Stolen Dance” by Milky Chance
  • “Babydoll” by Dominic Fike
  • “Surfin USA – Remastered 2001” by The Beach Boys
  • “Draft Pretty Boys” by Bad Suns
  • “Wilshire” by Tyler the Creator
  • “Love Is Only a Feeling” by Joey Badass
Bonus:

  • “Girl from the North Country” by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
  • “Blowin in the Wind” by Bob Dylan
  • “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac
  • “Hate It Or Love It” by The Game, 50 Cent

I hope you found at least one song that you enjoyed! Remember to keep expanding that music taste!

Isabelle Harger

Cal State Chico '27

