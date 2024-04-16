The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you’re a creature of habit. You have a set routine that you complete religiously, and specific products that make your life that much better. However, I must confess, I have a shopping addiction. *Cue the ominous music* I have tried hundreds of products from a wide array of categories, and have come to a difficult decision in determining which items are really worth your hard-earned money. Here are my top picks for products you need to try, in all aspects of life:

Beauty

1. Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Triclone Skin Tech Foundation

This foundation alone is responsible for making me feel like a supermodel when I’m feeling my worst- and I mean that wholeheartedly. Formulated with fermented arnica, this foundation reduces redness, evens skin tone, and protects from “environmental stress”. It has a lightweight feel and skin-like finish that is truly stunning on the skin. With a medium, buildable coverage, it covers every blemish and is long-wearing. As an acne-prone girlie, this foundation won’t break you out and is safe for sensitive skin. If you’re a bit more oily, you’re going to want to set this product with a more dense powder, as it’s very moisturizing. And with 51 shades, this foundation is worth every ounce of hype it has received on social media. If you’re unsure of your exact shade match, Haus Labs offers a discovery set for free where you can try each undertone within your shade family to ensure a perfect match!

2. Vaseline

Now, this is a rather unsexy product to discuss, but I must pay respect where respect is due. There is nothing this product can’t do. Dirt cheap and available in multiple sizes, I carry Vaseline with me everywhere I go. I’m serious- I have a mini tub for my purse, my school bag, and my car; there is even one in my living room and another jumbo one next to my bed. I am Vaseline’s biggest fan and I will tell you why: you can put it everywhere. Not only is it extremely moisturizing, due to being 100% petroleum jelly, the molecules in its lipids are too large for our skin to absorb it fully. This means it’s non-comedogenic (it won’t clog your pores) and, like I said, you can put it everywhere. Dry lips, face, hands, elbows? Vaseline will fix that. Want your eyelashes to be longer or do you want to repair your cuticles? Vaseline can help! It can help heal minor cuts and burns, and even repair your hair’s split ends. One thing I’ve been trying lately is to apply it on my wrists and collarbone prior to applying perfume. I’ve found my signature scents last much longer this way! Oh- did I mention it can also remove makeup?

3. At Home Gel Nail Polish Kit

This is one of my biggest secrets and wins of 2024, so far. I have always loved getting my nails done, as it makes me feel instantly more glamorous and put together. But the college budget doesn’t always permit a salon day! Scrolling on Amazon one night (and maybe after a few glasses of wine) I came across a gel nail kit including 30+ colors, a UV light, and a full set of tools… for $30! I’ve never clicked “Add to Cart” so quickly! This kit has already saved me so much money and given me a new hobby that I genuinely enjoy doing. I’ve recently added to my collection a set of full-size nail tips that I glue on using FastBond Nail Glue (another product I can’t survive without), and then paint with gel, giving me an at-home fresh set that lasts 2-3 weeks. Once I remove the nails, I immediately follow up with a coat of Sally Hansen’s Hard as Nails Strengthener Polish which repairs my nails and keeps them strong. If you aren’t into the painted nail look or acrylic style, I highly recommend this strengthener polish for a clean manicure look as well as a way to keep your nails healthy! It’s also only $3!

Lifestyle

1. Owala Water Bottle

I know Stanley cups have seemingly taken over the world in the past several months, but I’ve found something better. Please improve your life and buy an Owala bottle. Not only does this bottle not contain rumored traces of lead (*cough cough Stanley*), but it has a push-button that opens the lid to reveal a built-in straw that makes the bottle completely leak-proof. Aside from the straw, the mouthpiece doubles as a spout where you can easily chug – if needed! It has an integrated “carry loop” to attach to any backpack for hiking, or simply assist in easy carrying with your hands. The Owala is fully insulated resulting in 24 hours of cold water. I can honestly say the Owala is the best of the best when it comes to reusable water bottles. And, the colors and designs of this one are absolutely adorable.

2. Blue Light Glasses

Not only are they super cute, they genuinely improve my life in multiple ways. First: Look good, feel good, do good. When I’m feeling my best, I get my best work done. Whether that be studying, homework, or a presentation, I succeed more when I feel good about myself. I was weary to hop on the social media wave of blue light glasses, but after working primarily on a computer for my classes and for work, they have drastically decreased my headaches. I’ve found myself at the end of my long school days, in pain with a searing headache. I tracked the cause down to being that I’m staring at a computer screen for sometimes 6 hours straight, multiple days a week. However, when I wear my blue light glasses, I avoid the migraine completely. They also keep me from getting extremely drowsy while working, I believe in part because my eyes are strained and exhausted from squinting at the bright screen. As a contact wearer, and wearing glasses at home, I was very stand-offish to blue light glasses. But it has been an overwhelmingly positive experience.

3. Robe

Do yourself a favor and just buy one. This item, by far, improves my daily life. As soon as I wake up in the morning, I throw on my robe. As soon as I get out of the shower, I throw on my robe. If I’m cold? Robe. If I want to be cuddled up on the couch? Robe. It’s an item that I always overlooked, laughing at the mother archetype, not understanding the genius that is the robe. Personally, I have expanded my collection to two robes: A fuzzy and long one, perfect for the colder months, and a shorter, silk robe which is ideal for the hot summer weather. You get all the benefits of being naked (and yes, there are benefits) while being wrapped up. It also makes getting ready in the morning or for a night out feel so much more glamorous. As silly as it sounds, this product is worth its hype, and it isn’t a coincidence that every older woman has one. The comfort, glamour, and freedom a robe provides makes it a necessary addition to this list.