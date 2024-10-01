Local Picks: The Ultimate Student’s Guide to Downtown Chico

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Chico State student and a lifelong local, I’ve had the chance to experience downtown Chico from both sides—balancing college life while knowing all the hidden gems this town has to offer. Whether you’re looking for the perfect spot to grab coffee or lunch before class, knick knacks, or the best local boutiques for a wardrobe refresh, I’ve got you covered. In this guide, I’ll share my top picks for shops and restaurants that every student should know about.

1.) Four Leaf Clothing Co.

If you’re a student looking for stylish, budget-friendly fashion, Four Leaf Clothing Co. is a must-visit! This local thrift shop offers gently used clothing from popular brands like Doc Martens, Lululemon, and Levi’s—all at a discounted rate. It’s the perfect spot to get unique finds without breaking the bank. Plus, if you’ve got clothes in good condition just sitting in your closet, you can bring them in to sell for store credit or cash back. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or looking to make a little extra cash, Four Leaf Clothing Co. has you covered!

2.) 8th & Main Antique Center

If you’re someone who loves thrifting or has a passion for unique vintage finds, 8th and Main Antique Center is a must-visit spot in downtown Chico. As the city’s largest antique store, it’s packed with everything from vintage clothing and vinyl records to artwork, furniture, and jewelry. Growing up, I have fond memories of exploring this place with my family, always discovering something exciting. Whether you’re on the hunt for quirky decor for your apartment or just want to browse through decades of style and history, 8th and Main is the perfect place!

3.) Bodega Pizza

If you’re craving the best pizza in town, Bodega Pizza is a must-visit for every Chico State student. Known for their fresh ingredients and wide range of toppings, Bodega has mastered the art of pizza. The chill, laid-back vibe of the shop makes it a perfect spot to hang out with friends after class or grab a quick slice between study sessions. Plus, they offer a student meal discount, making it budget-friendly. My personal recommendation? The Spicy Vodka Pizza—it’s the best!

4.) Urban Couture

If you’re looking for unique style, Urban Couture is a must-visit stop in downtown Chico. On the corner of Broadway, this boutique offers an eclectic mix of trendy clothing, shoes, and jewelry for both men and women. With a vintage vibe, complete with stunning chandeliers and antique decor, shopping here has a great atmosphere. You’ll find some of my favorite brands, including BDG, Urban Outfitters, and an extensive selection from Free People. Plus, don’t miss the men’s section located in the basement, which has a history as a former speakeasy from the 1800s! Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or find the perfect gift for a friend or boyfriend, Urban Couture is the ideal place.

5.) For Elyse



Another clothing boutique that offers stylish clothing that fits both your campus lifestyle and your social outings, look no further than For Elyse on Broadway Street. This trendy boutique caters not only to college students but also to their moms, ensuring that you can find fashionable pieces for any occasion—from a chic night out to comfy class attire or laid-back weekend wear. With a diverse selection, For Elyse stands out by offering personalized VIP shopping appointments, giving you an exclusive experience to find the perfect outfit tailored just for you. If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe, For Elyse is a must-visit!

6.) Tin Roof Bakery & Cafe

Alex Frank / Spoon

If you’re looking for a hidden gem to grab a coffee, study, or get something sweet, Tin Roof Bakery & Cafe is the perfect spot. This locally-loved bakery is often overlooked, but once you try their breads, pastries, or handcrafted sandwiches, and coffee, you’ll wonder why you haven’t been there sooner. Their chocolate croissant is a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth, and their cozy atmosphere is ideal for a study break or a weekend snack.

These are just a handful of some of my favorite spots downtown! Downtown Chico is filled with a variety of shops and restaurants worth checking out! Next time you’re exploring the area, be sure to check out these spots and support our local businesses—you won’t be disappointed!