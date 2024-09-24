Little Ways to Spice Up Your Outfits for Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Fall is finally here! I woke up this morning, got fully ready and threw on a tank top, shorts and flips flops only to step outside and realize it was actually kind of cold. It’s bittersweet putting away the summer wardrobe and breaking out the fall essentials. On one hand, I love getting to wear jean shorts and a tank, and going to the WREC to just tan for hours, but still there is something just so special about fall in Chico that makes me look forward to it every year. The changing of leaves on campus, sipping hot chai while walking to class, the smell of the air after it rains. This year there’s nothing I’m looking forward to more than seeing everyone’s personal style come out. Autumn is all about layered and elevated outfits, and I’ve compiled a few small ways that you can add a little extra dimension to almost any outfit this fall.

1. Suede Boots

Suede is everything this fall! I want a pair so bad, I’m just too afraid to commit to a single pair. I think if you feel you’d wear them on campus, then I’d definitely get a pair with a super short, chunkier heel to dress them down a little. Even though I love the look of a kitten heel so much for going out, I think they might be a little impractical for going to class and walking around campus all day. Paired with a white button down, vintage fitted denim vest, and a brown mini skirt… maybe even a suede bag to match… okay I’m getting carried away. Anyways you get the picture, suede boots are to die for this fall.

2. Gold pins

Okay don’t be scared away by the word “pins”…these don’t go on your sweater like you may be imagining. In this vision, pins are meant to go in a dainty, little stack on the back pocket of your jeans. Not necessarily both pockets, and I think one might be cuter than both. I’m picturing gold, vintage pins that are completely customized to you. A cursive initial, a timeless gold clothespin, a textured heart, even a leopard could be cute (I know it’s a dying trend but the animal itself will always be stunning). You could mix a few chunkier pins with some smaller ones too. The things that’s nice about the style of these is that they aren’t too loud, but they’d also be impossible to miss. I’ve found a ton of cute ones for sale on Depop and I’m sure even Amazon would sell them in bigger packs.

3. Ankle socks

White ankle socks are cute and practical. Last year they were super popular under Ugg slippers, and honestly I think that they very much still are, but I also think they’d absolutely devour under a pair of chunky, brown pumps. I’m picturing this with a denim mini skirt and little white tank. Obviously this isn’t as practical as Ugg slippers, but if you’re looking to go take photos with friends or if you’re going somewhere fun for Thanksgiving break, this would make a stunning outfit. White ankle socks can really elevate any outfit though, even poking out the top of your gym sneakers. They’re also just super cozy!

4. Little red bralette

We all know wine red is supposed to be really big this fall. I feel like this trend was almost a little too over-anticipated because I haven’t seen many people break it out yet, but I’m honestly hoping not because I’m absolutely obsessed with the color. I think besides just adding a bag or a belt in wine red, another super adorable and small touch would be to add a little bralette poking out of a sweater. You could pair it with an off the shoulder top or have the lace detailing poke out just above a low neckline. Either way it’s a super simple touch but one that would add that trendy and mature look everyones going for.

Warner Bros. Television

5. Thin layering sweaters

I used to be chronically terrified of layering my clothes because I thought it made me look bulky and took away from my figure. But, I promise it looks so good on everyone and you can totally layer your clothes to accentuate all your favorite features. My biggest tip would be to layer gradually in size. I would start with a shorter, thinner tank. On top of that I would a slightly thicker sweater, but one that’s just a little longer in length as well. Right over that you layer a much a bulkier jacket like a brown leather or denim jacket, or a Carhartt would also be super cute. Because there’s so much bulkiness with layering, I like to simplify the bottom half of my body with a little skirt (add leggings or tights if it’s cold), but that’s just my personal style and I’ve seen a ton of good looks done with adding baggy jeans, a beanie, or headband as well.

6. A dainty gold watch

I’ve been meaning to buy one of those big jars of assorted vintage jewelry from a thrift store. I see videos of people opening them all over my FYP, but I feel like I’d totally be the girl to just absolutely fumble mine and get nothing good. I really want to find the perfect, dainty gold watch to pair with all of my outfits. You could totally do this with silver too, but I’m just a gold girl at heart. I feel like simple watches work with every season (but especially fall), so it’s a really good investment piece. Wearing one over your sweater sleeve is such a classy look too, and then adding a few bracelets on the other hand for balance is *literal perfection*. Anyways, please thrift a cute gold watch this fall season so I can live vicariously through you.

Lexi Tokarski / Her Campus

These are my couple of suggestions on ways you can spice up your outfits for fall. I tried to think up some that were simple, yet you may not have thought of yet. Hopefully a few of these resonate with you and give you some inspo since fall is finally starting to show through. If you’re wearing any of these looks on campus and a tall, brunette girl stops you to interrogate you about how cute you look don’t be alarmed, it’s just me.