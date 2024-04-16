This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Once a year, we have a day dedicated to our beautiful planet and all the treasures that it holds. We get to appreciate our home and all the resources it provides for us. While there is a national holiday for this, we should be caring and loving to our home 365 days of the year. Yet, as the holiday rapidly approaches, some of you may be wondering how you can give back to the earth. Here are some ways in which you can give back on April 22 that would be easily transferable to use as a daily practice in your life.

Picking up Trash:

This is a pretty obvious way to give back and should be a common practice in your everyday life. Picking up trash wherever you are is so beneficial to our planet as it reduces pollution within our cities. These pieces of garbage can also be washed away down drains, thus leading to the ocean where the animals may consume it. This also goes for animals within cities, possibly intoxicating themselves with this garbage. Picking up trash is an awesome way to clean up your neighborhood, save animals, and save the planet, one piece of pollutant at a time.

Riding a bike to school or work:

Some commutes to work or school may be a little longer, requiring that you take a transport such as a car. With that, hop on public transportation, reducing the amount of toxins released into the atmosphere. If you’re in close proximity to your destination, try riding a bike, or skateboard. You are not only getting a bit of exercise, but also reducing your carbon emissions, as you’re not burning fossil fuels. Riding your bike every day would increase your individual carbon footprint, ultimately making a difference, not only in the large scheme of things but in your individual community as well. This practice kills two birds with one stone and is an awesome way to relieve earth a little bit on their holiday.

Conserving water and reducing waste:

These are two things that are huge when it comes to the environment. A way that you can give back is by taking shorter showers, don’t let the water run while brushing your teeth or shaving, or only watering your lawn when it needs it. These are just some of so many ways to help conserve water. We need to conserve water as using water uses more energy, which reduces your carbon footprint. Also, using less water in your home keeps more in our ecosystems, thus letting them flourish to their fullest potential, and live for decades to come. Another thing we should reduce is our waste. We can do this in so many different ways, from eliminating plastic use, composting your food straps, not letting food go to waste, or even something as simple as recycling. Reducing the amount of waste that each of us produces will increase our carbon footprint, thus making the earth a better and cleaner place.

Some of these practices may be difficult to implement in your everyday life, yet if you can attempt any of them, the earth will thank you greatly. Even if you can’t practice these acts on a day-to-day basis, try and do it on Earth Day, as this is our day to say thank you.