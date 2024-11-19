The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the holiday season approaches it’s time to start thinking about what to ask Santa for this year! Or, if you need ideas for the special people in your life. Here is a complete holiday gift guide whether you’re putting together a list for yourself or looking for ideas for friends and family. There is something for everyone, from the coziest winter essentials to the most convenient kitchen gadgets. I’ve compiled what I think are the most thoughtful and useful gifts you could give this season that will guarantee you gave the best gift.

For the Chef

Any chef in your life will appreciate a useful and elegant gift to elevate their kitchen experience. Starting off with some basics like a cast iron pan and a set of sharp knives, two kitchen essentials perfect for a beginner or an expert. Some unique gift ideas are a butter bell which keeps butter soft while also adding some counter decor. There are tons of options online, but Le Creuset makes such a cute and timeless piece that I would definitely recommend. Other options for the chef are a pasta maker, Kitchenaid mixer (a staple in my house!) and a custom apron. If your person loves the kitchen, but not necessarily cooking there are still many choices for hostesses. Some of my favorites I’ve found are monogrammed towels, decorative kitchen mitts, funky glasses and elegant vases. Whatever you choose, a thoughtful gift for the chef will make their culinary experience even more enjoyable.

For the Fashionista

If you know someone who’s always staying up to date with the latest trends and hot items, then they’ll appreciate a gift to add to their wardrobe and elevate their style. This year leopard print, cozy cardigans and moto boots are super trendy so if they don’t already own them then I would definitely look into those pieces. Whether you’re on a budget or looking to spend big, there are tons of options that would leave your person happy. For the budget friendly gifts, Gorjana has some fairly priced, good quality jewelry that is timeless and on trend. Other options are adorable knit scarves, classic boxer shorts and a soft PJ set. If you’re willing to splurge on a gift, think about getting a quality leather mini purse or Birkenstock’s clogs. No matter your budget, a thoughtful and stylish gift will make the woman in your life feel special and keep her wardrobe on trend all season long.

For Her

Whether you’re gifting to your roomie, mom, sister, or co-worker there are so many girly options to choose from and not one of them would disappoint. Think about a gift that would blend comfort, luxury and practicality – things every woman wants. Last year, I purchased a Skims robe for my mom and she absolutely loves it. Other ideas are fuzzy Ugg slippers, a high-quality soy candle or a moisturizing hair mask. You should also think about getting little accessories which make the perfect stocking stuffers. For this I would recommend a plush eye mask, leather journal, or a coin purse. All of these options are gifts I would personally give or love to receive, so you can’t go wrong!

For Him

Last but not least, gift ideas for the men in your life. Now, this can be tricky, but whether you’re shopping for your dad, boyfriend or brother, think about practicality with a stylish twist. You can never go wrong with a soft leather wallet, bonus points if you get their initials on it, or a classy silver watch. If your man is techy then think about getting him a new computer sleeve or apple watch band. If he’s into the outdoors, then consider a mini camping stove from Solo Stove or a personalized Yeti mug. Personalized items are easy ways to show how much you care for your person while also giving them a custom gift that no one else will have.

No matter who you’re buying gifts for this year, the greatest gifts to receive are thoughtful, personalized gifts that show you really know the person’s style and interests. If you’re still stumped on what to give this holiday season, look on TikTok or Pinterest for inspiration. Take a moment, get creative and brainstorm gifts that will bring a smile to the important people in your life.