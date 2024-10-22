Halloween Costumes That You Probably Already Have in Your Closet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween (or Chicoween) right around the corner, costume ideas can get stressful, overwhelming AND expensive very fast! At the end of Halloween weekend every year, I feel like I’m always scavenging for a last minute costume, using items I already have. It’s always stressful, but I always seem to land on something. Is it the most creative? No. Is it better than not dressing up at all? 100% YES.

Hopefully in a few weekends when you’re out of costumes, or out of money, or just needing something quick but have no inspiration, then this article will have helped you! While these costumes may not be the most creative or unique costumes, they are reliable, relatively easy, and ALWAYS look good! Get fun with it, accessorize, and most of all, look good & feel good!

Magic Mike

This costume has been rising in popularity, and I can see why! It is so simple yet SO good. All you need is a wife beater, some low rise jeans, a tie, and a backwards hat. It’s so 2000s in the best way possible, and comfortable for going out. Not to mention, these are things you most likely already have in your closet, so it’s perfect for a last minute gathering.

Black Cat

Okay.. hear me out. This one is so simple, I know. But SO good. All black is such a sexy look. We do it for parties every weekend anyway, so what’s one more night? All you need are some ears, and some drawn on whiskers, and you’re set! Perfect costume for a little black dress, leather pants, or black mini skirt.

Leopard

Similarly to the black cat, but a little bit more advanced for the makeup. I have seen leopard makeup all over Tik Tok this month, and it looks stunning. With leopard print being so popular this fall season, this costume is easy & sexy at the same time!

Minions

This one is so silly but can so easily be done! You just need a yellow shirt, and jean shorts or overalls. The minion goggles are a good addition, but the same effect is given with glasses too! A great accessory for this costume is a banana, and also a great snack for a late night.

Risky Business

This one requires one thing that most of us have in our closets for job interviews or serving jobs– a white button down. Pair this with a cute bra, some shorts, and you’re all set!

Cowgirl

Now, I think most girls have a cowboy hat in their closet. Somehow, I just acquired them and I have no idea how. If not, they are super easy to get at Michaels. Most stores have them these days anyway since they are so popular! Pair this with a plaid button down shirt, or a white tee and a bandana with some denim shorts. Lastly, this look NEEDS boots, which again, most people have in their closets anyway!

Velma/Daphne

I LOVE both of these costumes so much. For Daphne, you really just need some form of a purple dress, skirt, or top, green scarf and white shoes. You can DIY the scarf with a piece of fabric from any craft store. For Velma, again, just anything orange (skirt or dress), with accents of red, and of course, her iconic glasses. You can get really creative with this one too!

Witch

I feel like this one is the epitome of Halloween, yet no one really dresses up as witches for halloween. All you need is a witch hat, and a dress (preferably black).

I know these ideas are pretty basic. But, sometimes, desperate times call for basic measures! These costumes really are for last minute needs! No matter what you wear, guaranteed you will look good if you feel good! Be safe this Halloween.