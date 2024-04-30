Fun Adventures For Those Staying in Chico Over Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

My sister is a proud alumni of Chico State and when moving me out of the dorms last year to come home for summer break, she told me, “everyone should spend at least one summer in Chico.” At first, I thought she was completely insane. We all know our small college town can feel isolating at times, and as soon as the weather starts warming up in April all I can think about is spending summer break traveling and hanging out with hometown friends. But my sister insisted, “Summer break in Chico is nothing like the rest of the year. You spend all day going on adventures and become so close with everyone else who decided to spend summer here.” Honestly, thinking about all the new friends I’ve made this year and how much we’ve done already really made this idea convincing.

No matter what the reason is that you’re staying in Chico over the summer, whether it’s to spend time with friends, work, or it doubles as your hometown, there is a multitude of fun adventures to keep you feeling carefree. You may have heard of some of these, but I did my best to find some places that aren’t too popular or overdone.

Friday Night Concerts in Downtown Chico

Friday night concerts in the Downtown Plaza are a longstanding tradition and one that my freshman year roommate first introduced me to. I’ve only had the chance to go once so far but it was an absolute blast and I’m sure the turnout would be even better as the weather warms up. I went with a big group of girls and we saw about three or four bands play. It was so much fun picnicking and some of the girls knew how to line dance so we made the most of the occasion and spent the evening dancing together and enjoying the music. It was really cool seeing the community of Chico that we don’t often get to see. There were tons of families there, and a lot of young groups too that brought food and drinks. Afterward, we grabbed ice cream at Jon & Bon’s and all walked home together. This is a moment I would definitely have to revisit in the summer.

Fig & Scout Farms Bouquet Making

Open in the summer on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, Fig & Scout Farms is local to Chico and run by a mother-and-daughter duo. The farm offers a variety of beautiful wildflowers perfect for putting together your own customized bouquet. The bright gardens also offer the perfect photo-op. Fig & Scout is an amazing opportunity to try out something unique while supporting a locally-owned small business. If you fall in love with your experience at Fig & Scout they also offer summer bouquet-making classes, which is both adorable and a great way to reconnect with nature after a long night out (lol).

Walk through Clotilde Merlo Park

I’ve heard amazing things from locals about this park located right outside Stirling City. It’s been on my bucket list for a while now and is the perfect place to get some exercise or enjoy a picnic. Although the park doesn’t have a playground, it’s filled with an abundance of beautiful trees and twisting paths. A boardwalk-style walkway will take you past meadows and ponds. Aside from being a great picnic spot, the park also has some outdoor games for you and your friends to try like horseshoe pits and bocce ball. I can’t wait to drive out to this park sometime over the summer with friends and explore all it has to offer. Keep in mind, however, the park is only open in the summer months on weekends so make sure to plan for this adventure ahead of time!

Drive Highway 70 through Feather River Canyon

Absolutely nothing beats a Chico sunset, especially along Butte Canyon’s Highway 70. I’ve had the opportunity to drive through Butte Canyon during sunset, and absolutely nothing comes closer to the feeling of summer. This is an adventure you could totally do by yourself and just enjoy the peace of being on the road. To make the drive even more special, I recommend you put together the perfect summer playlist and grab a coffee or iced tea before hitting the road. There’s nothing better than an evening, summer drive with the windows down and music blaring.

All of these adventures are just lifelong memories waiting to happen. I always say I’m going to have the most adventure-filled summer ever and then have those days where I’m sitting around bored with nothing to do. So when you hit that summer lull, refer back to this article and turn your day into an adventure. Make the most of your summer while you’re in Chico, you’d be surprised at how many hidden gems are surrounding us.