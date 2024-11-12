This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Have you noticed a variety of pink and green tumblers flying off the shelves of Target recently? Seen Ariana Grande sporting an array of dresses all featuring different hues of pink on her Instagram? Maybe noted a rise in the number of Halloween costumes inspired by The Wizard of Oz this year? These instances might just have one thing in common.

Good news! We are less than two weeks out from the release of Wicked. For those of you looking for a brief refresher, Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, is a musical retelling of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West. Based on the musical of the same name, viewers will follow Elphaba as she longs for acceptance in an environment where she is endlessly misunderstood. She goes on to form a friendship with Glinda that will leave her changed for the good, despite the differing paths that the two witches are forced to embark on.

Though this now twenty-year-old musical is a well established cultural phenomenon, there are a lot of other reasons to be excited for this movie, too. Here are a few reasons why you should grab your friends and your best pink or green outfit to see Wicked this month.

The Cast

So yeah, it’s been pretty well known that Ariana Grande will be starring as Glinda the Good Witch in this movie. This is super exciting, but let’s take a moment to highlight a few of the amazing actors attached to this film. Firstly, Cynthia Erivo is Wicked’s Elphaba. Striving towards nearly being the youngest EGOT winner ever, there is no doubt she’s a vocal powerhouse and a riveting actor. Erivo is known for her prominent roles in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple as well as the 2019 biopic Harriet. At her side is Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey. I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all been in love with this man since season two of the Netflix show, so it’s only fitting for him to secure the role as the effortlessly charismatic Fiyero. Additionally, Jeff Goldblum was cast as the Wizard. There’s really no need to comment on the talent of the Jurassic Park actor, one look at his considerable filmography will tell you all you need to know. The cast also includes notable actors like Michelle Yeoh and Peter Dinklage along with some newer faces in the supporting cast.

It’s a Passion Project

Cynthia Erivo said in an interview featured on the Wicked movie socials, “I never thought in my lifetime that I would get to be a part of something like this.” All of the cast and crew involved in the creation of this film talk about the original musical with such an easy fondness towards it and it’s clear that this adaptation was handled with great care. If you have followed Ariana Grande to any extent through the years, you are probably aware of the fact that this has been her dream since she was a little girl after watching the musical for the first time. Before even being presented with the prospect of auditioning, Ariana had already put herself in vocal and acting lessons in order to have all the tools required for the role of Glinda. It’s so heartening to see a group of people come together in a joint effort motivated by love.

Friendship

The friendship formed by Elphaba and Glinda resides at the very heart of this story. It’s one of the many reasons that Wicked resonates so strongly with so many. Whether it’s your friends or family members, I think we can all relate to having people in our lives that have changed us for the better. My female friendships in particular mean so much to me, especially during such unprecedented times. My old friends and new have all provided me with limitless support, and being able to navigate life with them by my side means so much to me. Elphaba and Glinda support each other in more ways than one during their journey together, and their friendship serves as a reminder of all of the good that’s possible through that steadfast bond.

Music and Live Vocals



As a non musical theater girl, I still adore the Wicked soundtrack. Everyone knows “Defying Gravity” and “Popular” for good reason. The musical also features a multitude of other hits that are just as big and sensational. Some highlights from the first act of the Broadway recordings are the opening number “No One Mourns the Wicked” and another one of Elphaba’s powerful solo songs, “The Wizard and I.” Beyond the soundtrack, the actors have stated that they will be singing live during the movie. This is really impressive, considering the difficulty of most of these numbers. It makes sense though, most of you are aware of Ariana’s vocal ability, but Cynthia is also an unparalleled vocalist. Jonathan Bailey’s vocals have also been featured in a few of the Wicked teasers, and if you thought that maybe the Bridgerton effect had worn off by now, I can safely say that it most certainly hasn’t.

The Impact

Wicked has captured the hearts of so many, and its impact will reach even further after the movie is released. This movie is for the kids that have grown up in an environment where they don’t feel heard. It’s for the adults that are still trying to figure out their place in this world. It’s for theater lovers and it’s for people who have never seen the musical. Wicked is a journey of self discovery that everyone can relate to.

I hope to see you at Tinseltown on November 22nd!