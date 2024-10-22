Fall 2024 Fashion Color Palette

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The transition between fall and summer colors is one of the hardest changes that comes with the new season. The colors of summer embody the carefree lifestyle we college students get to experience for a few months before “real life” starts up again. With that being said, the fall color palette is one way to feel like you are getting your school life back on track. These colors embody the needed sophistication and elegance we are looking for this school semester, especially after a long peaceful summer.

Incorporating brown leather into your wardrobe this autumn is a must! Brown leather is one of the most underrated pieces in our closets. Brown brings us the down-to-earth vibes of the fall season. Brown leather pieces can break up an all-black outfit and bring a more casual feel, unlike black leather. Don’t get me wrong, black leather is still in, however brown is a more versatile shade this fall. To create a daytime look, try adding a pop of brown by wearing either a coffee brown shoulder bag/tote or whiskey brown boots to elevate your look. If you want to enhance your nighttime look, incorporate brown leather with an oversized jacket or a matching set!

One of my personal favorite color trends this time of year is mixing silver and gold jewelry. This is such an easy way to undergo a bold and unique style statement. Mixing metals is a lot harder to execute than it looks. Trust me I have failed time and time again so you do not have to. If you want to do it right this fall keep reading! Combining gold and silver metals adds a contrast between warm and cool tones creating an elegant fashion-forward sensibility. When deciding to mix metal jewelry it is important to find the right balance. Mixed metal jewelry can compliment any outfit, but first, make sure to consider what you are wearing. A monochromatic outfit would be the perfect canvas for trying out this trend. Experiment with fine jewelry and chunky pieces to avoid the clashing of metals. I would start with the color jewelry you gravitate to the most, this is the metal you want to be noticed first. The next step would be either adding a few dainty pieces or one statement piece of the opposite metal. From there on, either add or take away anything, the world of mixed metals is in your hands. Get creative!

Another color I am completely obsessed with this season is cream. Transitioning from bright white to cream during this time is the perfect way to feel the changing of the season. Cream has a warm base that aligns so well with the symbolic undertones of Fall. We are all aware of the UV’s lowering during the fall, making it harder to look glowy and sunkissed. However, wearing cream should give you that subtle warm glow we are all longing for this autumn. One of my favorite ways to style any cream piece is incorporating brown alongside it. Throw on a cream knit sweater with some brown leather boots for a more elevated look or Ugg slippers for a casual feel.

When I was talking about styling mixed metals, I said it was a great way to style cool and warm tones. But I had not yet mentioned any cool toned shades of the fall. The trendiest cool shade of the fall is a deep wine red. This color exudes the confidence we want to embody this season. This deep shade of red goes hand in hand with the earthy neutral colors of autumn. This color is radiant when paired with cream garments and grounding browns. Enjoy wearing wine red for any occasion varying from comfort to glamor. Try wine red through a pop of color such as a kitten heel or a simple yet bold lip. If you are feeling a little bit more adventurous, style this color with either a cardigan/jacket or wear it as a pair of sheer tights under a skirt!

I hope you take into consideration my fall color palette for 2024. I promise you that these chic colors will not disappoint you. I love how versatile they truly are and if you noticed the theme, yes all of these colors would go perfectly as an outfit together! Stay cozy ladies.