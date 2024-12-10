Doing Nothing On Your Break, and Why It’s Everything

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Doing “nothing” on your break is impossible. Everyone has priorities and circumstances that lead them to do certain things on their time off of school, but doing “nothing” to me means to do things out of pur bliss, even if it’s not necessarily productive. For instance, doing anything that you may have not had time during the semester to enjoy. Whether your guilty pleasures are catching up on your tv shows or rewatching your comfort movies, everyone should be able to acknowledge the privilege of doing nothing on break.

How social media portrays taking a break

Social media has portrayed the grinding/hustling season in a way that often romanticizes overworking as the norm. Sleep, leisure, and self-care are portrayed as secondary priorities when it comes to achieving one’s goals. Even though many Influencers advocate for working hard and reaching your dreams, none of them mention the mental turmoil tireless effort may bring, as they only showcase the results with luxury items and lifestyle, not the journey that got them there in the first place. This creates a culture where people feel pressure to be constantly productive. It makes one feel like they have to be always working towards the next milestone instead of taking time to rest, reflect, or celebrate achievements along the way. This may lead one down to a path of anxiety and burnout, where nothing is ever enough. Which is why in reality, self-reflection is one of the best things that you can do for yourself, for your growth both mentally and emotionally.

Not every season is hustling season

It’s also important to remember that not every break you have from college is designed for hustling. As we approach the end of fall semester 2024, you may be constantly worrying about the spring semester. But give yourself time to reflect on this year before even thinking about the next one (you can check-in with yourself with questions like: what have I gained? What can I work up to?). I am not saying to abolish your studies, especially if you want to get ahead on applications for certain things like schools or jobs, but there should be a balance. One’s mental state is as equally as important as being academically-focused. All in all, constantly thinking ahead can lead to a sense of disconnection from where you are now, as growth doesn’t always come from giant leaps or monumental changes.

The process before achieving the break

However, In order to reach “doing nothing” on your break, it has to be earned. That means continuing to study hard and making sure you’re passing classes so you don’t have to worry about them over break. Allow yourself to use the break as a reward instead of another checkbox. Even though where you’re at in your journey may have been hard, whatever you were struggling with will eventually come to an end, and the break is the reminder that you can make it out and conquer those hardships. It’s good to celebrate overcoming trials and tribulations (even the little things) because it’ll only make you want to come back stronger.

Overall, the pressure to always be grinding and hustling can lead to burnout and anxiety, which is why breaks are as equally as important but we end up mostly forgetting. While ambition and hard work are important, they can only be sustained long-term by balancing them with breaks of rest and self-care. Sometimes, it’s about slowing down and appreciating the luxury of being able to rest. A break is a reminder to look back at what you’ve created in life, and that’s worth celebrating!