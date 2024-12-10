Christmas Traditions to Start This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The happiest and jolliest time of the year has finally arrived. Santa is riding on his sleigh, peppermint mochas are warming everyone’s hands, and colorful trees are lit up on every corner. For some of you, it may be your first time away from home this chilly season, and for others, you’ve been away from home for a few years now. No matter who you are, anyone can start these fun Christmas traditions right now!

Crafty Christmas Night

Nothing says love like a homemade gift. Garb your friends, your roommate, your partner, or even just yourself, and make some cute little festive crafts. Here are some amazing and quick crafts you can do with just a few supplies.

1. Hand Snowmen Ornaments

Supplies for this are clear ornaments (you can buy these at Target, Walmart, Joanns, etc.), white paint, brown/black paint, and any other color paint for added clothes on the Snowmen. You’ll lather white paint all over your three middle fingers, then you will press them lightly but firmly on the ornament. Give them about five minutes to dry then make your snowmen!

2. Santa Plates

Supplies for this are a fully white disposable plate, red paint, any skin color paint, white fluff, glue, and black marker. You might need to look at some inspiration online for this, but you’ll paint first, glue, then add the fluff.

Classic Christmas Movie + Hot Cocoa/Cider

Remember those days in elementary school, when you’d walk in the classroom and desks are pushed back, blankets are sprawled on the floor, hot cocoa packets are in a bowl on a table, and the polar express title scene is on the white board.

Do that to your room.

Make a nest full of blankets (bonus points if blankets are Christmas themed), make it cozy with pillows, brew up some hot cocoa or cider for you and your friends (or whoever you’re with), and put on a Christmas movie full of nostalgia. This is sure to bring up those warm and fuzzy feelings in your stomach and create lasting memories.

Appetizer/Dessert Night

This is fun with a group of friends and if you’re willing to combine food with some creativity. Assign every person a Christmas concept (such as Santa, Reindeers, presents, etc.) and make an appetizer or a dessert relating to that concept. For example, if you have the concept of Christmas trees, make tree shaped brownies and dip them in green dyed melted wafers.

It is very amusing to see what everyone else brings and in the end, lots of good food are there to be enjoyed. To make the night even more special, add in a Christmas game or activity to engage in the holiday spirit.

December is an interesting time of year. Feelings of both stress and glee are swirling around in your head. With finals coming up and the weather changing, it’s important to give yourself nights to relax and create memories with those close to you. Have yourself a happy holiday!