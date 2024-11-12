The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This fall there are a ton of new and trendy makeup products, here are some of my tips!

Having a signature lip combo and go-to lip-gloss can be a great way to elevate your fall makeup looks. My favorite combo I have tried this fall is the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit. This kit includes a creamy lipstick and lip liner. This lip combo is versatile and can be mixed with a darker or lighter lip liner depending on your skin tone and makeup preferences. This lip combo will also last a long time whilst keeping your lips plumped and moisturized. The second lip product to add to your makeup collection is the E.l.f Glow Reviver Lip Oil in the shades Jam Session and Honey Talks. The shade Jam Session is a gorgeous shade of burgundy that pairs wonderfully with a glam or casual makeup look. If you are looking for a darker brown shade try this lip oil in the shade Honey Talks. This lip oil is great for adding hydration to your lips as the weather gets chillier. The last lip product to try this fall is the NYX Professional Makeup Fait Oil Lip Drip Lip Gloss in the shades Status Update and That’s Chic. If you are looking for an affordable lip gloss that pairs great with any lip liner of lipstick look no further than this product.

If you are looking for a more plumping lip option I would recommend the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss which has a great range of fall shades. I have heard lots of great reviews about this product, and I was in love when I tried it for myself! Some of my favorite shades include Mixed Berries and White Peach. If you are looking for a deeper shade to complement a darker fall makeup palette try out the shade Honeysuckle which is a dark cherry tone. This gloss is plumping and has a slight tingle upon application, but it will definitely give you the perfect pout!

Another great fall makeup product to add to your collection this season is a burgundy blush. Some of the best products to try include the Rhode pocket blush in the shades Toasted Teddy and Soft Mauve. Both of these shades are a rosy to deep burgundy color. The best part of these blushes is that they complement all skin tones beautifully. They are very pigmented and will last throughout the day. They are also small and easy to carry around in your favorite purse. If you are looking for a blush that works as both a cheek and lip product I would recommend the Milk Makeup Lip & Cheek Cream Blush Stick in the shade Quickie-Berrie. This is a perfect cherry burgundy shade that is also convenient for carrying in your purse for easy application to both your cheeks and lips. This pairs great with a brown eye makeup look and shimmery lip.

The best way to tie together your fall makeup is with a neutral glam eye makeup look. Some of the best palettes to try this season include the PATRICK TA Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette and the Tarte Sweet Tarte Double Shot eyeshadow palette. Both of these palettes have a great range of neutral shades to create a seamless eye look. This palette is perfect for any skin tone and the shades are extremely pigmented for a long lasting look. If you are looking for a palette with glittery shades to add some sparkle to your makeup look I would recommend Anastasia Beverly Hills Spice Mini Eyeshadow palette. My favorite shades in this palette are the shimmery rose gold and gold glitter. The glittery shades are great to add on top of a matte makeup look for a night out.