Coming To Chico State Next Semester? Advice For Your Freshman Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

I’m now a sophomore in college and there are so many things I wish I knew coming into this. The things that I have learned since beginning college nearly two years ago are so important and definitely something that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. That being said, I wish I had a sort of guide or something that I could look to whenever I was stressed about college.

1. Don’t be afraid to meet new people, eventually you’ll find your group

Something I really struggled with during my freshman year was making friends. I lived in the dorms and there were so many people to talk to but for the first few months, it felt like the friendships I made were not valuable or as strong as the friendships I had made in my childhood. It wasn’t until about two months into my freshman year that I started meeting people I had a lot in common with and got along with very well. Now, looking back, I’m glad I met everyone I met, because even though we didn’t become best friends, they led me to ““my people.”

Kayla Bacon / Her Campus

2. Try new things

Coming into college is an experience like no other. You have so many new things to do, and you’re making your own rules. Though that may sound a bit scary, it’s also very freeing. Since I had a lot more free time than I thought I would, I decided to try new things like working out and going for walks, and I took advantage of all the events that my school offered for freshmen. Though some of the events were a bit silly, it was a great experience and brought me many new friends and opportunities.

3. Learn to be okay with change

High school and college are so incredibly different. Though they both are education-focused, college is also about so much more. College teaches you a lot about yourself, who you are as a person, and who you ca and want to be. I have seen so much change in myself over the past two years and even though I’ve lost many things, I’ve also gained so much insight when it comes to the real world. I’ve also seen changes in the way that I view school. College is obviously a lot different than high school so I’ve learned not to be so hard on myself when I don’t get a perfect grade. I still continue to try as hard as I can, but I’m more lenient with myself because honestly, college is really hard!

4. Balance is key

It is so easy to get wrapped up in everything going on with your friends or on campus, but you should know, balance is everything. It’s good to have fun and enjoy your time, because at the end of the day, you’re only a freshman once, but don’t lose sight of what you’re here to do. Yeah, parties are fun, but having a degree and a good future is WAY MORE FUN! So try not to get too distracted and learn to space out your time for school and for fun.

NETFLIX

College is so awesome when you learn to do it right. Though there’s not one path for everyone because people are different, try to keep some of these things in mind. Don’t get too wrapped up in the college lifestyle because this is all temporary. That being said, have fun, meet new people, try new things, and embrace the change!