The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As the first weeks of fall have come to an end, I find myself reflecting on the unique characteristics that define each season. All coming with their good and bad qualities, here is my list of pros and cons of the new season and my reasonings as to why.

Pro: Clothes get cozier

As the weather starts to cool down, dressing starts to become a bit easier and comfier. Sweaters and long sleeves become everyday staples, and a cute pair of pants never goes wrong. Without having to worry about dying from the heat, shorts are still able to be worn, or those cute new sweatpants you’ve been waiting to stunt around campus in!

Pro: Pumpkin flavoring

Being the spotlighted squash of the season, pumpkins not only make for great decorations, but have become a seasonal flavoring individuals wait all year for. From Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes to the array of pumpkin flavored items available at Trader Joes, pumpkin flavoring can be found everywhere this time of year, making it a fall must-have.

3. Pro: Best movie & television selection

Nothing screams “fall” like a good candle lit, face mask wearing, and hot tea in hand binge session with your roommates! Whether it’s rewatching Gilmore Girls for the 5th time or having a scary movie marathon, the fall weather is perfect for those cozy nights in. And don’t forget about the Disney classics like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, or The Haunted Mansion.

4. Pro: Holiday season is approaching

As October begins and the Halloween costume ideas start to come to life, I can’t help but remember in the back of my mind that Thanksgiving and Christmas are also right around the corner. The switch from pumpkins, to turkeys, to snowmen make for a season full of decorating! Making your college living area a place of holiday expression can always boost the moods of those who reside there.

5. Con: Inconsistent Weather

Inconsistent weather during fall can be frustrating, as it makes choosing the right outfit or simply getting to class a challenge. One day may be warm and sunny, while the next could bring chilly winds or unexpected rain. This unpredictability can disrupt plans and affect moods, making it harder to fully enjoy the beauty of the season.

6. Con: Colds and allergies

Along with the cooler, fluctuating weather comes sickness and a rise in allergies which can be major drawbacks of fall. An increase in indoor gatherings due to rain heightens the risk of viral infections. This can lead to discomfort, impacting energy levels and enjoyment of the season. Taking extra care of your health during this season is always a great form of self-care!

7. Con: Restricted hours of sunlight

The loss of sunlight in fall can make days feel shorter, increasing stress levels and the struggle to enjoy outdoor activities. Feelings of not having enough time in the day can often lead to sadness or lethargy. It is always important to put one’s mental health first and find productive ways to adjust to the seasonal changes.

8. Con: Summer is over

The end of summer brings a bittersweet feeling, as we face a long nine months for warmer days to return. The anticipation of sunshine and outdoor adventures can feel daunting, especially as fall’s chill settles in and winter creeps around the corner. Saying goodbye to summer can be difficult, but allows for the pros of the fall season to thrive.