4 Ways to Celebrate Spring in Chico Before Things Start Heating Up

Readers, it’s official – spring is here!! I am personally overjoyed that it is finally springtime. This season has all of my favorite things. Bright colors, beautiful weather, a sprinkle of rainy days, and some of the best activities a season has to offer.

Now, I’ve been a Chico resident since I was five years old. So, you could say I have some experience in celebrating spring Chico style. If you’re a current Chico resident, strap in and get ready for some amazing spring celebration inspo. If you aren’t in Chico, prepare to book your trip ASAP.

1. Blossom hunt

An important note about Chico is that this little town is a hot spot for agriculture. Mainly almonds and walnuts, but the nutrient-rich soil means that all sorts of beautiful blossoms surround Chico. That being said, one of my favorite things to do when I was younger was learn as much as I could about the different trees, bushes, and so on that blossomed in spring. Then, I would make an effort to spot them as I walked through town. If you’re on campus at this time of year, you know that there are flowers and blossoms everywhere right now. Pay closer attention on your next campus stroll, take some photos, and see if you can find out what flower you’re admiring.

2. Upper Bidwell hike

If you live in Chico, you know. Upper Bidwell is an absolutely beautiful hiking spot all year round, but in the springtime, there’s nothing better. The sun is out, your mood is boosted, and the end-of-semester nerves need an outlet. A weekend hike with your besties is the perfect solution. Monkey Face is the classic trek, giving you some great exercise with a beautiful view as your reward. Not a very advanced hiker? No worries at all. Upper Bidwell has tons of different trails ranging from climbs to calming strolls. Figure out your vibe for the day, pick a trail, and go enjoy nature!

3. Sunrise/sunset watching

Speaking of Upper Bidwell, one of the best things to do during a Chico spring is drive up to one of the multiple parking lots that overlook the park and watch the sunrise or sunset. Bring a friend or a date, some food, some good music, and enjoy the beauty. I’ve heard from so many people who have moved here for college that they were shocked at how beautiful the sunsets here can be. There’s just something magical here that makes them extra gorgeous. The sunrises are calm and relaxing, making them a great way to start the morning. Whether you’re a morning person or are more into an evening hang, make sure to take some time to take in a Chico sunrise or sunset this spring.

4. Spring Picnic

Saving the best for last, I LOVE a spring picnic. Grab your friends, your S.O., or just yourself, and make a day of it. My favorite way to do this is to buy all of my favorite fruits (pineapple, cherries, & watermelon are superior, no argument), a fun drink, bring a huge water bottle (stay hydrated people!), and read while listening to some good music. My go-to picnic spots are the One Mile pool or the baseball/softball/soccer field at Wildwood Park, right at the entrance of Upper Bidwell (P.S. Make sure there aren’t any games going on if you pick this spot). Grab some of your favorite snacks and people, make a good playlist, and soak up the sun!

I hope that these suggestions inspire you to get into the spring spirit. This season is so colorful, happy, and fun, and you deserve to feel some of that energy yourself. Especially if you’re graduating this spring, like I am, make the most of it!! Happy spring!!