When I was younger, I always dreamed of being in my twenties. I never had a specific reason, I just always believed these would be the best years of my life. Entering my twenties has had a lot of twists and turns, but every single day is a learning experience. Although I just recently turned twenty-one, I do believe that entering my twenties has taught me many lessons in a short amount of time. Here are twenty things I learned during the first year of my twenties.

1.) Friendships Change

One of the first lessons I learned being in my twenties, is that friendships change. They can strengthen, fade, and shift. This is completely normal, sometimes you may feel like you both are in different parts of your life. It is important to remember that people change and mature, your interests will not remain the same as they were when you first became friends, this is all part of growth and maturity. What I’ve learned is life shifts, and so can some friendships. While some friendships may fade, some may grow with you.

2.) Time Management

Time management has always been something I have made sure to stay on top of. However, time management became crucial in my life beginning in my twenties. Typically, it’s often the first time you have to independently balance multiple responsibilities, whether it’s school, a job, relationships, or your own personal goals, you seem to have a busier schedule to maintain. Structuring my life became very important in my twenties and with more responsibilities, it can be hard to decide what is most important. Life gets busier in your twenties, but I’ve always told myself that balance is key, and when it comes time, balancing it wisely between your personal life and responsibilities is highly beneficial.

3.) It Is Okay to Say No

As someone who has always personally been a people pleaser, learning how to say no is something that I have always struggled with. However, in your twenties, it is important to learn that it is crucial to set the boundary of saying no. I’ve learned that saying no has allowed me to focus on the things that truly matter to me and align with my personal and professional goals. I have days where I would personally rather take time to take care of myself, or just catch up on the responsibilities I have, this has allowed me to avoid burnout by not overcommitting myself. Saying no does not make you selfish, it’s a healthy way to have balance while living the life you want.

4.) Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

As you grow, so do your interests. It is important to step out of your comfort zone because it fosters personal growth and opens up new opportunities. When you challenge yourself to do things that feel unfamiliar or difficult, you build your confidence, develop new skills, and overcome any fears you may have.

5.) Don’t Compare Yourself to Others

It is important not to compare yourself to others, especially in the age of social media, because it can hurt your mental health, self-esteem, and personal growth. Comparing yourself to others can create unrealistic beauty standards, and distract you from your growth. Remembering what makes you happy, and what makes you uniquely yourself is so important to who you are.

6.) Practice Mindfulness

Practicing mindfulness in my twenties has been extremely helpful, as it sets you up for a better mental space and personal growth during a time when life is changing fast, especially in college. Practicing mindfulness has allowed me to handle stress, and it promotes self-awareness and productivity. This has allowed me to clear my mind and reduce overthinking.

7.) Be Patient, Good Things Take Time

Something I personally have always struggled with is being patient, but since entering my twenties, I have truly learned that patience is key. This is the phase of life where you are building the foundation for your future. There are going to be many meaningful accomplishments, but they take time whether it is in your career, relationships, or personal growth, these things do not happen overnight. Take your time because not everything will be handed to you. This is the time to take everything as a lesson.

8.) Enjoy the Little Things

In your twenties, you can sometimes feel the pressure to figure out your career, education, and personal life which can be overwhelming. It can be easy to be distracted with future goals or past worries. However, focusing on small, positive experiences helps you stay present and enjoy the present, rather than always waiting for some future success. Sometimes, small moments are the ones that become cherished memories later on your life, so embrace them!

9.) Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help

Asking for help is okay, if anything it helps aid in your personal growth. It is important to learn from others, you are still figuring things out, and many people around you have shared knowledge and experience. Asking for help gives you the opportunity to learn from those who have been in your shoes and lived similar experiences. They can offer insight or advice that is valuable and when you can admit that you do not know everything, you are open to guidance. This is a sign of maturity, it shows that you are willing to grow and learn, which can boost your confidence and help you realize you are not alone.

10.) Build a Strong Support System

Having a strong support system, whether it be your friends or family, allows you to have people you can trust to confide in and seek advice from during challenging times. Having people who care about your success can motivate you to stay on track with your goals. For me, this has always been my family. They have been there for me in moments of self-doubt and always pushed me to be my greatest self. Having those people around you to support you is ideal in hard situations, and it can keep you grounded!

11.) Not Everyone Will Understand You

Everyone has unique experiences, values, and perspectives. It is important to remember that some people may not fully understand your thoughts, feelings, or actions. As someone who sometimes feels lost because not everyone understands their culture or beliefs, it is important to know that not everyone has been through the same experiences as you, but this is what makes you special. Knowing that you are uniquely your own person is important, and you do not need everyone to understand the way you think or act, as long as you are happy with who you are.

12.) Forgive Yourself

Not only in your twenties, but during your lifetime you are bound to make mistakes as you gain new experiences and responsibilities. It is important to forgive yourself because it allows you to learn from these mistakes without feeling down because of guilt or regret. It is important to recognize that everyone makes mistakes, and it is completely normal, because this is how you grow and become the person you are meant to be. Forgiving yourself allows you to move forward rather than feeling stuck because of a past mistake.

13.) Set Goals for Yourself (Big or Small!)

Setting new goals for myself has been a way for me to not only challenge myself, but to show myself that I can achieve so many different objectives that I set my mind to. Whether this is a new position, like a job or in a club, or a small habit like starting to cook more homecooked meals for myself, I have learned that setting goals and achieving them is always rewarding.

14.) Accept Rejection

Okay, let’s be real, nobody enjoys accepting rejection, it can sting or burn at times. I have always believed in the phrase, rejection is redirection. Often times, it helps you find relationships or opportunities that are more aligned with your values and interests. It allows you to focus on connections that are mutually fulfilling, and sometimes you get to have even greater experiences than you thought.

15.) Try Out a New Look

One thing I have been experimenting with in my twenties has been trying out new looks and hairstyles that I am interested in. Trying out new looks allows you to experiment with different styles, colors, and trends, helping you define your personal aesthetic! You get to learn what you like and do not like, and it is always fun to find a look that you feel confident in.

16.) Set Healthy Boundaries

I am a firm believer in the term, “protect your peace”. Since I have been navigating so many life changes, such as college, work, and personal relationships, setting boundaries has allowed me to make decisions independently while also staying true to my own values and goals. This goes hand in hand with the idea that it is okay to say no! You are your own person, and if something does not interest you, it is completely okay to set boundaries.

17.) Embrace the Unknown

Ever since I heard the term, “embrace the unknown,” it has resonated with me. Your twenties are a time of exploration, where you are figuring out your passions and values. Embracing the unknown allows you to step out of your comfort zone and discover new aspects of yourself that you never knew you might have had. You do not have to know everything, but when you discover more about yourself, you can get to know who you are in a stronger way.

18.) Routine is Important (Including Taking Breaks!)

One thing that has allowed me to stay organized and structured in my twenties has been routine. Organizing a routine for myself has allowed me to stay on top of my responsibilities and tasks, but has also taught me that taking breaks is important! I have always been someone who is constantly on the move, always trying to get everything I possibly can done, but setting a routine where I finish my tasks, but prioritizing breaks has been extremely helpful for me.

19.) You Have More Time Than You Think

One mistake I made growing up, was thinking I wanted to be in my twenties my entire life. I almost feel like as soon as I turned eighteen, time starting moving fast. However, realizing that your twenties are the times to learn and figure out who you are and what makes you happy is important. This is only the beginning, and you do not need to know exactly where you need to be. Taking my time, and embracing my flaws has been extremely helpful for me.

20.) Live in the Present!

This is my personal favorite thing I have learned since entering my twenties, being present has allowed me to fully enjoy and appreciate the experiences and opportunities that come my way. I have been able to be present in my friendships, accomplishments, and goals once I learned to enjoy everything about life. Even though sometimes things get hard, I like to remind myself that these silly things that bother me now, most likely will not make me feel the same way a year from now.

Overall, my twenties have been very fun to navigate. I think that these are the years where you learn from your mistakes, and embrace them. Things are not always going to be perfect, but that is simply a part of life, and we are constantly growing. Stay true to yourself, remember your values, and keep your loved ones close, because being in your twenties are a fun time!