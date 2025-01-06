This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter.

Cal Poly SLO has been chosen to merge with CSU’s smallest school. Why is it happening and why does Cal Maritime need saving?

On November 4th, 2024, Cal Poly President Jeffery D. Armstrong announced that the CSU Board of Trustees voted in favor of integrating Cal Maritime and Cal Poly– an announcement many students may have received, but one that many most likely don’t understand. Why is Cal Poly merging with Cal Maritime? And what does it mean for both the Cal Poly and Cal Maritime students and staff?

The proposition for the merger was announced in June of 2024, to “preserve Cal Maritime’s nearly 100-year history and reputation as a vital maritime institution.” Since 2016, enrollment has declined by over 30% at Cal Maritime, coupled with “rising operational costs” and other factors that have put it into a financial crisis, making it difficult to keep doors open. Before the merger, Cal Maritime had already put in a hiring freeze and eliminated multiple job positions in order to cut costs. Furthermore, prior to the 2024-2025 school year, Cal Maritime President Michael J. Dumont said in an email that the school was expected to reach a $3.1 million budget deficit in both operational and housing funds.

Work to integrate the schools is already well underway, and is set to be complete by July 1st of this year. By July, Cal Poly and Cal Maritime will be operating as a single institution, and the first “Cal Poly Maritime Academy” or “Cal Poly Solano” students will attend in Fall 2026. While some worries have been voiced on whether this will increase competitiveness in the application process, that will stay the same– students will be assessed only within the major and campus they’re applying to (as well as whether they are in-state or not). However, tuition for students at Cal Maritime is expected to “be subject to the Cal Poly fee structure,” meaning that tuition for Cal Maritime could increase by at least 50% (Based on current in-state tuition for students in 2024).

“We immediately had to turn in our business cards, our keys. We were locked out of our emails. We had to turn in laptops, and we were escorted off campus immediately upon being notified that we were laid off.”

10 Cal Maritime employees have already been laid off prior to the 2024-2025 school year. Although Cal Maritime has claimed it had no other options amid its financial crisis, worries remain on how secure employment is at Cal Maritime, and what the future could hold for this merger. However, statements released by President Armstrong and others assure that the board behind the merging is doing their best to make it effective. Armstrong writes, “The Solano campus will retain a maritime focus as part of Cal Poly, and degree programs associated with USCG licensure programs will continue to be offered. Students at the Solano campus will benefit from Cal Poly’s strong reputation as a comprehensive polytechnic institution and gain access to a broad range of academic facilities and student services.”

For more information on the Cal Poly and Cal Maritime merger, check out https://www.calpoly.edu/maritime.