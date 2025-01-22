Ways to Support LA & its Wildfire Victims

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

An Overview

Over the past couple of weeks, multiple catastrophic wildfires have consumed Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. The largest fires, Palisades and Eaton, have been two of the most destructive fires in California history. The death toll is currently at 24 and is likely to grow. Thousands of structures, including businesses and homes, have been damaged or destroyed by the fires– leaving people without housing, clothing, and other necessities. Thankfully, there are many ways to help aid LA and its victims during these difficult times.

Supporting Los Angeles County & Victims

There are many ways to help in just a few minutes. Many verified organizations have created funds that are accepting donations that will directly benefit LA County and its inhabitants.

GoFundMe.org created a Wildlife Relief Fund 2025 in which donations will “have an immediate and direct impact on people who have lost everything and nonprofits on the ground serving survivors.” With the money, they will send out emergency relief grants of $1,000 to individuals who have lost their homes in the fires.

CalFund.org created a Wildlife Recovery Fund as well. Their connections with LA-based organizations and government agencies will allow them to focus on victims most in need. They will provide various services such as housing, medical care, and the rebuilding of essential infrastructure.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank created a Disaster Relief Fund which will provide victims with access to food, water, and other necessities. They are also accepting volunteers and in-person donations for those currently close to Los Angeles.

Supporting Los Angeles First Responders

These devastating fires are still raging, and first responders, such as firefighters, are continuing to put their lives on the line in their efforts to contain and put an end to this disaster. There are many ways to support them directly as well.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundations created an LAFD Wildfire Emergency Funding Alert that is accepting donations. Your funds will equip the firefighters with emergency fire shelters, hydration packs, and wildland brush tools.

The Los Angeles Firemen’s Relief System created The Widows, Orphans, & Disabled Firefighter’s Fund, a non-profit charity “dedicated to helping the families of LAFD members facing a serious crisis, such as being injured or killed in the line of duty.” Donations will last for years, with contributions ranging from immediate basic necessities to scholarships for children of firefighters.

Direct Relief has supported California wildfire victims and firefighters for decades. Currently, they have a California Relief Fund that will supply healthcare industries and first responders with N-95 masks, medication, and personal care kits.

Emotionally Supporting Loved Ones

Emotional support is just as necessary as monetary support during times like these. Thousands of people have lost nearly everything to these devastating fires, and they need just as much support and care from those close to them.

Offering basic necessities is a great way to start! Clothing, food, shelter, and toiletries mean the world in times like these. Making an extra serving of dinner, purchasing hygiene supplies, and providing any clothes you might not wear often might seem like small gestures, but they are crucial in times like these.

Offer your help in any way possible. In the coming days, weeks, and months victims will begin to rebuild what they once had. Go with a loved one to their property. Searching through the debris for salvageable items can be one of the most emotional times, so being there in support can make a huge difference. Helping with paperwork is also extremely helpful. Victims will need to complete many types of paperwork including insurance claims and documentation of lost belongings.

Check-in with loved ones. Fires not only destroy structures, but they destroy memories. Continue to offer your support and time to victims. Life might return to normal for us, but they will continue to be affected. Texting, calling, and staying in contact can help victims significantly.

Keep In Mind

LA and its victims will be deeply affected by these fires for months, if not years, to come. Continue to check in with loved ones and donate (if able) in the coming weeks and months. Supporting the city and its inhabitants is a marathon, not a sprint.