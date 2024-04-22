The Ultimate Shabang Starter Kit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter.

With the start of the Spring Quarter and the month of May quickly approaching, it is that time of the year – Shabang Season 2024!

What is Shabang?

For those who aren’t familiar, Shabang is a live music and arts festival located on the green hilltops of the Central Coast, spanning two days in early May. Celebrating its 10th year, Shabang was born in 2014 as an idea amongst friends to host a mountaintop concert in San Luis Obispo. It is now one of the most anticipated events for college students and music enthusiasts of SLO and beyond. The festival will take place this year on May 3rd-4th at Dairy Creek Golf Course with headliners including Peach Pit and Thundercat.

WHY attend Shabang?

Shabang not only features 50+ incredible artists, bands, and DJs, but local favorites such as this year’s SLO Battle of the Bands winner, Margot Sinclair. You can check out their new indie rock EP “Is This for Love?” on streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify to hear why they are the talk of the town. Also performing is Couch Dog, another SLO-based surf rock/ indie band with hits such as “Punch Drunk” and likewise known for their iconic slogan, “WE MAKE MUSIC FOR DANCING, CRYING AND KISSING.” Shabang’s dedication to supporting local bands is a testimony to the positive energy and inclusivity the event holds. Immerse yourself in the artistic flavors of this year’s lineup as you count down the days until Shabang with my Shabang ‘24 playlist.

Shabang’s festivities extend beyond music, providing a variety of other activities including art installations, yoga sessions, local food + beverages, and a marketplace with vendors selling merchandise, jewelry, vintage clothing, and more! This celebration of music, arts, and community is additionally adding to their repertoire this year by providing a new camping option. Shabang also offers shuttle accommodations, especially helpful to first-year students with an on-campus pickup location. Likewise, Shabang arranges volunteer opportunities for students and community members, providing everyone the chance to participate in this festival. There is really no excuse not to attend Shabang 2024!

HOW to Shabang?

(Top recommendations from a second-time Shabang attendee)

Bring a reusable water bottle to save money (and the environment). Buy a shuttle pass for convenient transportation. Express your style with a unique festival fit (extra points if purchased second-hand). Check out the silent disco! Trust me. Listen to artists ahead of time to familiarize yourself with the music.

Buy your tickets today or get ready to soak in the FOMO of missing this lively weekend extravaganza. To learn more about the event, visit Shabang’s site here.