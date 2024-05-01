The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thrifting has become one of the most popular activities among teenagers and young adults in the past few years. Given San Luis Obispo is a college town, thrifting is a booming business in the area. I always hear my friends on campus talking about their favorite spots for thrifting, so without further adieu, here are my top 3 picks in SLO.

Fred and Betty’s Thrift Store–532 Higuera St. (IMAGE) This is the cutest store with the best vibes and kindest workers. I came here not intending on buying anything, and I left with three great items for only $15! The store was having a 10% off discount the day I went. The best part is that all of the proceeds go to SLO Classical Academy for their education. (IMAGE) I got this Victoria’s Secret corset, which is perfect for spring and summer. The pattern reminds me of a botanical garden, and it’s very breathable for hot weather. It’s one of the best thrift finds I’ve come across. (IMAGE) I also got these Wild Fable denim shorts, which is a staple for the upcoming hot months in SLO. (IMAGE) Finally, I found this super cute black pleather purse, which I’ve been dying to get my hands on to make going-out easier. I can’t believe I got all of this for just $15. Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County Thrift Store-667a Marsh St. (IMAGE) This thrift store is so heartwarming and cute to see, as it’s another nonprofit that donates their proceeds towards purchasing misfortuned children’s clothing and shoes. The workers are mostly senior ladies who volunteer for the store in their spare time, and every time I go they strike-up conversations with me and recommend new items. I’ve come here before to get professional clothes, jewelry, and coats. The prices are so cheap and reasonable, it definitely makes me want to come back! Calico Trading Co.-883 Marsh St. (IMAGE) This is arguably the most popular thrift store in SLO. Although the prices are similar to that of a regular retail store, the clothing selection is too stylish and high quality to not include it in the list. Anyone who visits SLO should definitely make a stop at Calico and check out their selections from stores such as Urban Outfitters, Zara, and vintage shops.

Overall, SLO is one of my favorite places to thrift, and although this town doesn’t have a large selection of thrift stores, it has friendly workers and great styles to choose from.