Here’s the Scoop on All of the Coffee Shops in SLO

The small town of San Luis Obispo (SLO) is famous for a few things – most notably for being home to Cal Poly, hosting a weekly nighttime Farmer’s Market, and exuding positive vibes. One unique characteristic of SLO that visitors and residents often overlook is its plethora of local coffee shops. When walking downtown, it seems like there is a new coffee shop every block (and sometimes there are multiple on the same one)! As a certified coffee aficionado, I’m going to give you the lowdown on some of my favorite local cafes in SLO.

A quick note: For the sake of simplicity, I decided to avoid including any breakfast cafes, specialty beverage shops, or bakeries in this article. Nonetheless, they often have amazing coffee, too!

Scout Coffee

Since expanding to 4 locations earlier this year, Scout has become arguably the most popular locally-owned coffee shop in town. They truly value product quality, as nearly everything on the menu is either made in-house or sourced locally. Their beans, roasted in Morro Bay, brew phenomenal coffee and espresso. Their in-house baked goods make everyone’s mouths water. Their cafes all have the same clean, minimalist aesthetic that attracts a wide variety of customers. Each location, with the exception of the on-campus Scout, is open from 6:30am to 6:30pm daily, which exceeds the hours of nearly every other cafe on this list.

You should go to Scout Coffee if…

You want to study with a fully-charged computer; they don’t have any outlets!

You want to have a one-on-one meeting with a colleague/peer.

You have a craving for a raspberry oat bar — they’re truly delicious.

Field Day Coffee

Located on Monterey Street just beyond downtown, Field Day’s building might confuse a first-time customer – it looks like a hybrid of a thrift shop, cafe, and storage space. However, once you walk in, the layout starts to make sense. The DIY garage-converted-cafe look gives the cafe a very chill ambiance. This coffee shop is special, being 1 of the 2 on this list to serve alcoholic beverages in the evening. Something I really admire about this cafe is that they not only use their own locally-roasted beans, but they also rotate their selection of beans from different roasters around the world. They truly are committed to serving the best coffee they can find!

You should go to Field Day Coffee if…

You want to try a unique pastry; their selection is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

You’re okay with the occasional fly; their meshed indoor/outdoor space sometimes opens the possibility of bugs.

You wanna have a group study sesh; they have a few great spots for larger parties.

Nautical Bean

Compared to the previous coffee shops, Nautical Bean is probably the best place to go if you’re hungry. They have a huge selection of food, including pastries, bagels, sandwiches, salads, and breakfast burritos. Every single item is scrumptious! Out of all the shops on this list, Nautical Bean definitely has the most alternative style. The Parker Street location is the largest out of the 3 locations in town. They have a few couches, some booths, “technology-free” seating, and some regular tables. I usually hear them play throwback rock and rap music, which makes this shop a great place to hang out with friends.

You should go to Nautical Bean if…

You want to rack up points for a free drink; they have a punch card!

You are not easily distracted; there are so many cool things to see that you might be unable to stay focused on your work.

You are dairy-free; they have one of the best selections of non-dairy milks in SLO (the macadamia nut milk is my favorite).

Ascendo Coffee

Although you may have difficulty finding a parking spot here, Ascendo is a coffee shop you definitely need to visit at least once. The employees are always so warm and genuine; I feel welcomed right as I walk through the door. Like some of the other coffee shops on this list, they make all of their syrups in-house (as well as their delicious almond milk!). Their black fig & walnut syrup is a must-try. With all of the windows and live plants, their space is extremely bright and lively. If you need to grind on work, their space will help keep you awake.

You should go to Ascendo Coffee if…

You want a quiet place to study by yourself; there’s pretty limited seating.

You like pumpkin spice lattes; theirs was one of the best PSLs I have ever had!

You need a well-lit indoor space to read.

Kaffein

As one of the newest coffee shops on this list, I’ve only been to Kaffein a few times. However, every time I’ve gone, I’ve loved it! This location used to be home to another great coffee shop called Skipper’s Brew; a regular customer of Skipper’s Brew actually bought this location from the previous owners to open Kaffein. (I guarantee you’ll see him if you go.) They completely transformed the dark, piratey theme into a delicate floral theme; they added lots of fake plants, covered one wall with a floral wallpaper, and began to sell plant-powered energy drinks. Also, the owner seems really passionate about catering to a diverse customer population. Kaffein has “healthy” options, such as the protein-packed “Pro Fit Kaffein” and the “All Nat-ur-al Latte.” They even offer blended coffee drinks, which is something you can’t find at any other coffee shop on this list.

You should go to Kaffein if…

You’re an active gym-goer; the “Pro Fit Kaffein” has around 22g of protein!

You’re in the mood for a croissant (they have a delicious variety).

You’re open to trying non-coffee beverages.

Kreuzberg

I debated including Kreuzberg on this list since they do so much more than just serve coffee. Being the only shop that stays open until 9pm (on a few days of the week), they have a lunch/dinner menu, they serve alcoholic beverages, they host trivia night, and they sometimes have live music. Nevertheless, their main forte is coffee. Out of all of the coffee shops I’ve mentioned, I think Kreuzberg has the best study-group environment due to the size of the shop (and the possibility of grabbing one of the glass nooks).

You should go to Kreuzberg if…

You like to play trivia; they have trivia night every Thursday!

You want to have a serious study session.

You’re okay with waiting for your drinks and food; they are oftentimes short-staffed.

Linnea’s Cafe

Opening in 1984, Linnea’s Cafe is a true staple of SLO (and the oldest coffee shop on this list). My dad, a Cal Poly alumnus, would always tell me about his days spent at Linnea’s, particularly in their iconic garden patio. When you enter the shop, you are transported back to the 80s with the wooden floors and counters. Despite maintaining their old-school feel, Linnea’s has been able to keep up with modern trends with their menu items. They are dedicated to fostering culture and community in downtown SLO as they host poetry nights, live music, and seasonal events.

You should go to Linnea’s Cafe if…

You want to read a book outside; their garden patio is the perfect reading spot.

You want to immerse yourself in local art; they often have paintings and photography hung on the wall.

You are vegan or gluten-free; they have so many different food options for people with dietary restrictions.

Lucy’s Coffee

Lucy’s Coffee has a really cute origin story. A mother-daughter duo, Lisa and Lucy, would cater coffee for special events out of their little van named Polly. They opened a permanent store on Laurel Lane a few years ago, and now they are located in the new SLO Ranch Marketplace. They have a great selection of coffee, tea, and smoothies.

You should go to Lucy’s Coffee if…

You’re craving some toast (their pesto, goat cheese, tomato, & balsamic toast is especially tasty).

You want to sit outside; their outdoor seating in SLO Ranch is so cute!

You want to try delicious homemade syrups.

BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery

BlackHorse has a special place in my heart: it was the first coffee shop I ever went to in SLO. Along with Linnea’s Cafe, BlackHorse was my father’s go-to coffee shop during his time at Cal Poly. When we started making our biannual trips to SLO during my childhood, we would always stop by BlackHorse. While I don’t go there as often now, I like to visit every month-or-so for nostalgia. Their shop feels pretty old-school like Linnea’s, but they have some great coffee and food!

You should go to BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery if…

You are down to have a chat with the baristas; they are always so friendly and talkative.

You are craving a breakfast burrito.

You like an old coffee-shop vibe.

Coastal Peaks Coffee

Coastal Peaks is really cool because their cafe is connected to their roastery. Although every coffee shop smells good, their cafe smells so amazing due to the roasting. Their espresso drinks are pretty strong, even when you add syrup, so I do not recommend this place if you like your lattes really sweet. They have some pretty good bagels and toast, too.

You should go to Coastal Peaks Coffee if…

You like to be in a busier environment.

You want to buy some coffee beans to take home; they have a huge selection!

You need a break from fellow college students; most of their customers are Slocals.

Seven Sisters Coffee

Having only been to this newly opened coffee shop once, I do not have much to say about it yet. Seven Sisters is owned by Coastal Peaks Coffee, so the menu is quite similar. When I went, the staff seemed a bit overwhelmed (probably because they are still figuring out their routine). They are located in the space previously occupied by Lucy’s Coffee, so their cafe is pretty spacious.

You should go to Seven Sisters Coffee if…

You need a lot of room to study.

You’re craving a smoothie or smoothie bowl.

You like quiet environments; the one time I went, there was no music.

Deltina

I don’t go to Deltina very often simply due to the fact that my drinks have been pretty inconsistent each time I go there. Nevertheless, sometimes they’re quite yummy! Their shop is a little tucked away, right near a freeway exit off of California Blvd.

You should go to Deltina if…

You want to study close to campus, but not on-campus.

You like a quiet and simple ambiance.

You’re planning to get coffee only; their matcha is quite grainy.

Whether you’re a student looking for the perfect study spot, a coffee connoisseur seeking artisanal brew, or someone who simply wants to enjoy some delicious coffee and pastries, I guarantee you will love trying out SLO’s diverse selection of local cafes.