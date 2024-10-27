Halloween Treats You Can Create Right in Your Dorm

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unleash your creativity this season with a fun and festive guide that will transform your dorm room into a spooktacular kitchen! From creepy-crawly snacks to ghostly desserts, this article will help you discover a variety of delicious treats that require minimal time and ingredients. So grab your roommates and let’s whip up some delicious treats that will make your dorm the place to be this Halloween.

Perfect for dorm life, these sweet and spooky Bloodshot Eyeballs are easy to make with just a few ingredients: confectioners’ sugar, creamy peanut butter and candy toppings. No stove is needed. Simply roll the dough into eye-shaped bites and top with candy, using red icing for those bloodshot veins. Get your roommates involved by customizing each eyeball with different candies, like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and M&M’s, for a fun and gory effect.

Cozy up this Halloween with a decadent hot cocoa. To create a fun cobweb effect, melt mini marshmallows in a mug until they are gooey and soft. Then, using a fork, spin zigzagging strands over the top of the mug to mimic spooky spider webs. For an added flair, consider sprinkling some edible glitter or a dusting of cocoa powder. Serve it alongside your favorite Halloween treats, and you will have the perfect beverage for scary movie nights.

Sink your teeth into Dracula’s Dentures—a dessert that tastes as good as it looks. Made with chocolate chip cookies, marshmallows and icing, these creepy bites are the perfect addition to your spooky celebration. Whether you want to keep things simple with store-bought ingredients or go all out by making your own cookie dough and frosting, these playful snacks are sure to be fang-tastically fun!

This fun, no-bake dessert can be whipped up in just five minutes. Prepared in the microwave, this fudge combines dark and white chocolate with sweetened condensed milk, marshmallow cream, butter and a pinch of salt. Simply heat and stir in 15-second intervals for an easy and delicious treat. Invite your friends to help decorate the fudge by garnishing it with your favorite edible decorations like sprinkles, candy eyes or even crushed Halloween-themed candies.

This is one of the easiest ways to add a festive touch to your desserts. Pop the brownies into the oven and melt jumbo marshmallows on top to create little “ghosts.” Bring the ghosts to life by decorating the marshmallows with faces. Whether you choose to make them scary or cute is entirely up to you.

No need to head to the kitchen for this one—graveyard dirt can be made right in your dorm room. Layers of creamy chocolate pudding, crumbled chocolate cookies and gummy worms pile together to create a deliciously eerie treat. Topped with edible tombstones and ghostly decorations, this is the perfect way to add a touch of fun (and fright) to your Halloween festivities. Enjoy digging into this spooky treat!

Perfect for a quick Halloween snack or party dessert, these treats are only made with four ingredients and will take you no more than 20 minutes to make (and eat). Get your friends and roommates involved by having each person design their own marshmallow ghosts and monsters. Feel free to swap out white marshmallows for colorful ones to give each ghost and goblin a unique character. This is a fun and delicious way to get festive without any baking.

Spin up some delicious magic with these Pretzel Spider Webs. Simply dip pretzel rods in white chocolate, then drizzle dark chocolate over the top to create intricate web designs. These pretzel treats are sure to weave a spell that will have your friends coming back for more.

Made with classic Oreo cookies and mini peanut butter cups, these cute critters are super easy to assemble and sure to delight everyone. Attach the peanut butter cups to the Oreos with icing, add some candy eyes and you will have cute and tasty little bats to share with friends during a study break or Halloween party.

Turn basic chocolate cupcakes into eerie Zombie Brain Cupcakes with just a little food coloring and some clever piping. If your dorm building has a kitchen, bake the cupcakes in the oven, then mix green or pink food coloring into the frosting. Get your friends to help with the decorating by piping brain-like shapes on top of each cupcake. For an extra spooky touch, drizzle a little red icing for a blood-like effect.

Whether you are cozying up with some spooky drinks or diving into some tasty desserts, there is a treat here for every Halloween lover. With just a few ingredients and a bit of imagination, you are all set for a hauntingly fun Halloween right in your dorm. I hope you enjoy creating (and devouring) these snacks!