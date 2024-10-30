5 Iconic Halloween Costumes From Movies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mean Girls (2004)

Although Cady Heron is a “home-schooled jungle freak,” in the words of Regina George, she and her mom have a creative eye for Halloween costumes. In Mean Girls, Cady was invited to her first ever Halloween party by her crush Aaron Samuels. When she gets home, she immediately tells her mom and they start working on her costume, which was a spooky pale, and ghostly-looking Zombie Bride. She wore a messy wedding dress stained with some blood at the top, a long white veil on top of her long black wig, dark makeup, and fake teeth. Unfortunately, when she got to the party she realized she hadn’t gotten the memo about what costumes they wear in “girl world,” as the movie calls it. Cady notices everyone is wearing “lingerie and some form of animal ears.” Although Cady wasn’t wearing the idealistic costume for a teenage girl, hers was much more creative.

Legally Blonde (2001)

In Legally Blonde (2001), Elle wears a memorable costume: a stylish and bright bunny outfit with various shades of pink. The top is a light pink corset with a feather-like trim by the neckline, the tights are a hot pink, and as for accessories, she added a fluffy light pink bunny tail in the back, wears a hot pink thin choker and big pink bunny ears to top it all off. Even though this costume wasn’t for a Halloween party, it was still so iconic. The fact that Elle Woods wore this costume while going to buy a laptop at a campus store only brings more attention to how creative and fashionable she is.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Audrey Hepburn’s character in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) is known to be a classy and stylish character who will do anything to keep up her lavish New York City lifestyle. Even though she isn’t in a costume during the movie (despite her kid’s animal mask shoplift with her dear friend Paul), her outfit in the first scene of the movie catches several eyes, including mine. The formal outfit consists of a sleeveless long black dress which shows off her back. The outfit is accessorized with a thick layered pearl necklace, large round earrings, slight cat eye sunglasses with black frames, and a small tiara. Her hair is styled in a french bun and she’s wearing a lipstick that has a similar shade to the Revlon Lipstick “Pink in the Afternoon.” This is a classic halloween costume but very rare amongst young crowds.

Star Wars: Episode II- “Attack of the Clones”(2002)

The Star Wars Franchise has some of the most amazing and mesmerizing costuming I’ve seen. Whenever I watch a Star Wars movie from Episode 1 to 6, I am in awe of their creativity. One of the more prominent costumes I’ve seen from this past Halloween season was an outfit that Padme wore in Episode 2—“Attack of the Clones” she wore it when she and Anakin got kidnapped on the planet of Geonosis as they were attempting to rescue Obi-Wan-Kenobi. The outfit starts out with a long sleeve white shirt and pants, a beige utility belt with a blaster attached, beige long leather boots, silver arm cuffs, and all topped with a long fuzzy cape. After Anakin and her successfully saved Obi-Wan and made it out of Geonosis alive, the outfit ends off with no cape and her shirt being cropped from all the fighting.

Black Swan (2010)

Last but definitely not least we have one of the most psychologically intense dance films, which follows the journey of a girl obsessed with her ballet role, Black Swan. Although Black Swan isn’t primarily known for their costuming, one of the best costumes is at the end of the film when Natalie Portman’s character Nina Sayers is fully dressed as the White and then the Black Swan. With the Black Swan, Nina was dressed in a feathery all black corset, a fluffy black tutu, a black crown and large black wings, but what really caught the audience’s attention was the makeup. The makeup on the Black Swan consists of a bold black eyeliner outlined to look like wings and filled in with a sparkly green eyeshadow and a bold red lip, it appears very dramatic and there’s a lot of attention to detail, which makes the makeup so much more unique. As for the White Swan, the makeup is styled to appear much more innocent, it begins with a light layer of white face paint on Nina’s T-zone and cheeks, a little bit of eyeliner to bring out her doe eyes and a peachy pink lipstick. The outfit is the same as the black swan with a white feathery corset top, and a fluffy white skirt with feathers, and a white headpiece with a feather, not a crown.

These are just 5 suggestions on what you can wear this Halloweekend! All of these costumes can be recreated and look just as iconic as what’s in the movies. I hope you all have a safe (and iconic) Halloween!