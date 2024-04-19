4 Sites to Find Unbiased Information About the Election

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Without a doubt, the political media stream in America is a circus. Watching the news is a constant battle of should I trust this information? Are they being truthful or is this biased? With the 2024 Presidential Election gaining steam, finding information about candidates that isn’t tainted with agenda is a daunting task. However, fear not! I have gathered a list of reputable sources that will give you the no-nonsense breakdown of the presidential candidates and help you make an informed vote.

AllSides

My personal favorite news source is AllSides. Not only do they provide politically unbiased news coverage, but they rate other news sources on their own biases. You can head to their trusty Media Bias Chart to see if your favorite publications lean more left or right and find media sources that don’t lean at all. AllSides also has a full breakdown of handy Voting Guides to see how the candidates shape up on the most controversial issues. There is a guide to stances on Energy & Environment, Criminal Justice, Abortion, and much more. Beyond perusing the AllSides information specific to the election, their entire site deserves a peek around to catch up on some recent headlines and if they push more Democratic or Republican ideals.

Associated Press

Associated Press has garnered the reputation of being one of the best impartial publications out there. Some fun facts: it is not-for-profit, founded in 1846, and headquartered in New York City. Associated Press covers news nationally and globally, and has a tab reserved for the 2024 Election. They keep up on the latest results and breakdown what voters are thinking. It is general consensus that America is more divided than the Grand Canyon when it comes to political topics, however, AP recently polled voters and discovered that we are more united than we think. Obviously, there are controversial issues, but a majority of Americans believe in similar core values. Take a look around Associated Press if you want a clear, nonpartisan narrative on the 2024 election and all it encompasses.

BBC News

BBC News is another great source to turn to if you want to ignore the sounds of elephants and donkeys. I mean, they’re British so they can be more objective as an outside party than American media sources. BBC has got your back with neutral election news. They have reports on where Trump and Biden could win or lose, a super simple election guide to anyone and everyone, and a rundown of the contest after primaries. It’s best to turn on your notifications so you don’t miss anything as the campaigns go into full swing.

iSideWith…

Wouldn’t it be great if you could take a quiz and find out which candidate best aligns with your ideals? Look no further than iSideWith! As someone who lives and dies by Buzzfeed quizzes but also has an unhealthy obsession with The West Wing, iSideWith is the best of both worlds. Simply hop online, answer the questions, hit submit, and bam! The candidate who best aligns with your ideals is spit out. You’re welcome! However, remember that it is important to do additional research beyond the quiz to clarify any and all questions.

All in all, I urge you to triple check your sources not only when researching the election, but when reading any news. You do not want to be subconsciously swayed one way or another in order to make a decision that is entirely your own. Most importantly, remember to vote! As the up and coming generation, we have so much power in our vote but it means nothing if we do not use it. You do not want to regret your choice, and you definitely do not want to regret not using your voice.