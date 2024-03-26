GASP* King Street’s Pink Boutique is SO Cute!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I find it fitting during this beautiful spring weather to shine some light on my favorite small business in Charleston, Gasp. This boutique has two locations, residing in Orlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina. In Charleston, you can find the store right in the middle of the famous King Street. You can also find all of their merchandise online at gasphappystore.com.

Walking into Gasp transports you into a pink wonderland. From the floors to the walls and to the ceiling, the store is painted different shades of pink. Shelves and tables of unique items fill the store with pieces perfect for gifts (to yourself or others). Any Taylor Swift or Harry Styles fan will quickly notice many of the items inspired by these artists from candles and keychains to trucker hats and wall art. As a major fan of both Swift and Styles and the color pink, I frequent this store often.

I love going into the store to see the new items, and always bring my friends and family when they visit. The atmosphere is whimsical with workers who are friendly and welcoming to all customers. Not only that, but they always play popular music (especially Swift and Styles) making shoppers feel even more comfortable and happy while browsing.

I would recommend all CofC students or anyone visiting Charleston to visit next time they are shopping on King Street. Even when I bring my friends who aren’t fans of Styles and Swift, they still enjoy the environment and the other items they have to offer. This glamorous pink store is fun to visit, browse and shop in. Stop by and check out the jewelry, stickers, home decor, clothing, accessories and more!