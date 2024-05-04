Your Guide To Spring 2024 Trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Say goodbye to your heavy winter coats and hello to kitten heels, boxer shorts, big bags, and more because this spring, we are seeing a lot of new warm-weather trends emerge! Personally, I love new trends, but I have trouble looking for pieces I like. Consider this your quick guide to pieces that will help you try a new trend and look cute while doing it!

1. Bigger Bags = Better Bags

For the longest time, we all wanted a small purse. We reached for baguette bags, shoulder purses, and anything dainty. As we shift towards more maximalist styles, bigger bags are the new go-to to fit our big lives. Currently, I am obsessed with this BDG denim messenger bag from Urban Outfitters, which also comes in the coolest tan wash.

If you’re looking for something a little more versatile, check out this oversized burgundy leather shoulder bag from Princess Polly. Zara also has plenty of purse options, including this scarf bucket bag which is super unique and can add dimension to so many looks.

2. Hello Kitten Heels

One thing about this year is that uncomfortability is out. Falling in stilettos isn’t a requirement for looking cute on a night out. If you want to look classy and have a little height without footwear dramas, opt for a kitten heel!

Steve Madden has plenty of options, including this brown pair that is perfect for vacation or the beach. For an edgier style, you may want to look at this black slingback style from Urban Outfitters. My personal favorite, though, is these dainty white kitten heels, complete with tiny bows from Princess Polly!

3. No More Denim Shorts!

Staying on the same comfort theme, we can finally say goodbye to denim shorts (if you wish)! Luckily, we have several new options this season. For a comfy vibe, boxer shorts, like this Urban Outfitters pair, are growing in popularity. Grey Bandit has several good options, too, such as these bubble gum pink shorts or Princess Polly’s broady boxers.

4. Now Introducing: Cheetah Print

Typically, I’m not a fan of wearing any kind of animal print. However, this spring, cheetah print is making a breakthrough in fashion, and I don’t mind it! If you’re like me, you might want to incorporate this pattern through smaller accessories. If you love a good purse, consider this fuzzy tote from H&M, or for the shoe-lover, try these heels from Nasty Gal. For those who are bold, don’t be afraid to turn your outfit into a statement with a cheetah print!

5. A See Through Moment

From Instagram to going out, I have been seeing sheer tops everywhere. While this trend is typically out of my style comfort zone, these tops look great on everyone I see wearing them. PacSun has quite a few options, such as this black lace top or even this bandeau long sleeve that everybody seems to own.

My favorite take on this trend would have to be this ethereal white embroidered top from Urban Outfitters. I think it has such a unique and elegant look that can be dressed up or down. Regardless of which style you prefer, the key to pulling off this look is definitely a good bandeau or bralette!

whether you are looking to switch up some of your styles or stay within your wardrobe, we are all going to have some great outfits. No matter what, just be confident and have fun with it!

