You Better Be Joking: Euphoria Season 3 Production Delayed AGAIN

The COVID-19 pandemic caused one of the most major worldwide shutdowns in recent history. Within the first half of 2020, schools were closed, sports were canceled, and entertainment productions were halted. Because of this, major TV and movie projects were postponed, causing dedicated fans to wait even longer to see the updated status of their favorite characters.

Included in this pool is none other than HBO’s Euphoria. Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria follows the lives of American teenagers in the Los Angeles area as they encounter life’s most difficult moments. The cast is composed of Hollywood stars, such as Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, who captivate audiences through their outstanding performances.

After its great success in Season 1, Euphoria Season 2 was set to be in production starting March 2020. However, due to COVID, filming was postponed an entire year and premiered in January 2022. There was over a two-year gap between the premiere of the seasons, but fans were understanding of the delay as there was a global pandemic occurring.

Levinson’s show had great success, as Season 2 powered Euphoria to the second-most watched HBO show of all time. After the suspenseful finale aired on February 27th, 2022, fans took to social media, demanding season 3 as soon as possible.

It is now April 2024, and the third season of Euphoria has yet to begin filming. To be fair, many unforeseen circumstances have played out, including the death of cast member Angus Cloud in 2023.

According to Variety, Sam Levinson curated the first drafts of season 3 scripts at the end of last year. However, Zendaya challenged the creator’s initial ideas, as a producer of the show. After some back and forth between the pair, there was no final script to be found. At this time, HBO has announced that production might begin in 2025.

So, a three-year gap between the premiere of season 2 and the production of season 3 is the news we have as of now. Fans are rightfully furious, as the highly anticipated story completion of Euphoria is up in the air.

At this point, is there any point in making a season 3? There’s been so much time in between; most of the actors have aged out of high school. Adding on the death of Cloud and the departure of Barbie Ferreira from the show, it seems that some main components of what made Euphoria great are no longer present. The story now requires a time jump – it’s simply not possible to have grown adults play teenagers any longer.

It might make more sense to say bye to Euphoria and appreciate its greatness for what it already is.

