Which Of These Five Fictional Female Fall Icons Are You?

The brisk days between September and December are an opportunity to “fall” back in love with some of your favorite cozy comfort shows and movies, from Gilmore Girls to Gossip Girl. Characters like Rory Gilmore and Blair Waldorf are the embodiment of fall. Yet, they embrace the coziest time of year in unique ways.

In my philosophy, fall is a time of reflection before the frenzy of end-of-year activities comes rolling in. So, why not take the time to discover how you should romanticize your life in conjunction with your favorite comfort show characters?

Have you ever wondered if you’re more of a witchy Wednesday Addams or adventurous Anne Shirley-Cuthbert? If so, keep reading to find out which fictional female fall icon (or FFFI) you resemble the most!

The Academic Weapon: Rory Gilmore

If you’ve always got your nose in a book or have a penchant for fast-paced, witty chatter, your FFFI may be none other than Miss Rory Gilmore. She’s known for many things, from her adorable relationship with her mother, Lorelai, to her cozy and feminine “Downtown Girl” style. Nonetheless, Rory’s chief trait is her voracious appetite for knowledge. While some dread back-to-school season, a handful of us are excited to leap into the whirlwind of exams, papers on Shakespeare, and a dizzying array of calculus problems. Like Rory, you may be a valuable member of your school’s debate team or a reporter for your school newspaper. Although Rory Gilmore is an introverted small-town girl, she certainly has big dreams. You Rory Gilmores of the world may seem shy and unassuming at first glance, but your career-driven ambitions and dedication to the pursuit of knowledge are more than meets the eye! This fall, embrace your academic side by planning aesthetic study sessions in libraries and cafes. And, don’t forget to reward yourself for all your hard work by cozying up on the couch with Luke’s Diner-inspired treats and an episode of Gilmore Girls! Saeed Adyani/Netflix

The Best-Dressed: Blair Waldorf

Uh-oh, Upper East Siders. Fall has returned once again, and so has our illustrious “dictator of taste,” Queen B. On a brisk afternoon walk in October, some see a sidewalk strewn with fall leaves, but the Blair Waldorfs of the world consider it a runway. You have an impeccable fashion sense, and you love the cozy season for one thing only: expanding your autumn wardrobe. From sparkly headbands and classic trench coats to schoolgirl-inspired plaid skirts, fall is the time for layering your favorite cozy chic pieces. Queen B herself once said, “Fashion is the most powerful art there is. It’s movement, design, and architecture all in one. It shows the world who we are and who we’d like to be.” Bearing this in mind, don’t hesitate to express your unique style with a few show-stopping autumnal ensembles! And watch out for those suede Ugg boots in the rain. As Blair Waldorf said, “You can’t wear such a beautiful shoe if there’s even a hint of a sprinkle outside!” The CW

The Witchy and Woeful: Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams is the epitome of all things spooky season. Her blunt wit and fascination with eerie mysteries and the supernatural make her a lovable character we can all relate to in the weeks leading up to Halloween. You may be a masterful narrator of spine-chilling ghost stories, a haunted house lover, or the friend who raises the bar each year with their killer Halloween costume. You don’t fear the dark, and you’re certainly not scared to tell people like it is! In the wise words of Wednesday, “I don’t bury hatchets. I sharpen them.” Consider this a sign to tap into your spooky side this fall, with activities like going ghost hunting and hosting horror movie marathons with your friends (I just ask that you go easy on some of us scaredy-cats!).

Netflix

The Lover Girl: Kathleen Kelly

Some of us merely read romance novels, and some make it a point to live in one. If you’re looking for love in unexpected places this fall, you may have plenty in common with Kathleen Kelly from You’ve Got Mail (1998). She’s a bibliophile often wearing classic 90s turtlenecks and preppy sweaters. But don’t be fooled by her “girl-next-door” appearance; she’s not afraid to stand up for her beliefs and romanticize the little things in life. The “Kathleen Kellys” are introspective and poetic, pondering their sense of self while watching the seasons change through rose-colored glasses. Most importantly, Kathleen Kelly is a prime example that the “lover girls” don’t have to compromise their beliefs or refrain from speaking their minds to embrace romance. As the leaves change and the mornings grow crisp, take some time to savor the fullness of fall, and those butterfly-inducing meet-cutes at cozy bookstores. To all the Kathleen Kellys out there: Don’t forget to fall in love with the amazing person you are as you open your heart to a special someone this fall.

The Dreamy ADventurer: Anne Shirley-Cuthbert