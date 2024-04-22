What’s In My Wardrobe: Spring Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that it’s basically spring, I’ll be sharing some of my favorite new (and old) trends for the warm weather that I will definitely be getting into the next few months!

Lace Photo by Micheile Henderson from Unsplash I have been loving lace tank-tops and skirts lately. They’re so cute and add a little dynamic to a basic outfit. I will definitely be wearing these all spring and summer! Babydoll Tops Next up is babydoll tops! These are so perfect for the spring and I’ve been obsessed with them recently. A cute, flowy top with a denim skirt or jeans is going to be a go-to for this season. Jackets Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash For those cooler days or chilly nights out I will definitely be rocking a denim jacket or a red leather jacket. These are two of my favorite jackets because they match so well with basically anything. They’re so cute and perfect for the night time! White and blue stripes My new favorite trend has been the light blue and white stripes pattern. Whether it’s shorts, pants, or a button up shirt, I think it’s the cutest print for the summer. It gives off a cute, beachy vibe that I love for the summer and spring! Linen Pants Last but not least are linen pants! These are the perfect spring and summer pants because they’re so lightweight and cute. Plus, they look put-together and effortless. I’ll definitely be investing in some cute linen pants in every color for the summer!

I hope you enjoyed my closet tour for spring and summer, and that this article inspired you to wear warm-weather outfits!

Time to pull out that warm-weather fashion!

