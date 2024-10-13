The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we are now roughly four weeks away from Election Day, it is imperative as a citizen of the United States to think critically about who you will be casting a ballot for.

Following the presidential and vice presidential debates, a plethora of information and resources are at your fingertips to help guide a decision. As it is many college students’ first time voting, this may feel daunting. However, once you’ve gathered your information, the most important thing to do is to get out and vote. But how?

Voting in person

You can vote in person in the state that you are registered to vote in. For Boston University students, if you are either a resident of Massachusetts or live in the state of Massachusetts during the school year, you can register to vote here. Once you are registered in Massachusetts, you can vote in person at your designated polling place by your place of residence.

Since Election Day is a weekday, plan around your class schedule so you have time to cast your ballot!

Voting By Mail

A great way to vote in the presidential election if you go to school out of the state you’re registered in is by mail-in ballot. The application for a mail-in ballot varies by state, so make sure to check the process for your state early in advance as approval and mailing processes can take a few weeks. In most states, you do not need an excuse to vote by mail.

Since election laws vary from state to state, a great resource to visit to see how you can participate in the election is Vote.org, a non-partisan non-profit that seeks to make voting accessible for all Americans.

Visit https://www.vote.org/ to register to vote and make your voice heard this fall!

