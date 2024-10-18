Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe With These Essentials

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

As the leaves begin to change, and a crisp breeze fills the air, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe for the fall season!

School’s back in full swing and we transition from summer’s light fabrics to autumn’s cozy layers. This means it’s the perfect time to embrace the rich, warm hues of fall! With the arrival of fall, layered outfits that blend comfort and elegance take center stage.

If you’re looking to update your closet, here are some trendy ideas for pieces to keep you warm, stylish, and ready to face the cooler months with confidence!

Denim Staples Maude Frédérique Lavoie via Unsplash When it comes to fall fashion, denim is undeniably a classic and versatile staple, with a variety of styles for everyone. From the relaxed comfort of baggy jeans to the chic elegance of wide-leg cuts, denim offers endless possibilities for styling cute outfits. Dark washes are always perfect for the autumn season. These deeper hues pair beautifully with the rich tones of fall, making dark wash an excellent choice for any denim piece in your outfit, whether it’s a pair of jeans or a jean jacket. One of the many trends for jeans this season is the resurgence of retro-inspired silhouettes, like flare and bootcut jeans—which pair perfectly with heeled boots for a polished look. These styles bring a fun, nostalgic vibe while also adding volume and movement to your outfits. If you like to make a bold statement, distressed denim and illusion jeans with metallics and fabric overlays could be the perfect addition to your wardrobe! These styles transform everyday denim into wearable art for maximalists who appreciate extra details and unique pieces. Riding Boots ASOS Knee-high riding boots were practically everywhere during the last fall season, and are making a reappearance this autumn as seen in multiple AW24 runway shows including Fendi, Chloé, and Gucci. Perfect for pairing with jeans, leggings, or even dresses and skirts, riding boots are incredibly versatile. You can opt for a rich brown or black leather boot for a classic look and timeless style, or perhaps, you may prefer suede for a more elegant and luxurious look. What’s more, riding boots can offer a seamless transition into the winter season, allowing you to stay warm and protected against the elements without compromising on your unique style. Bold OUterwear Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels If you’re ready to make a statement this fall, bold outerwear may be the way to go. Moving away from last year’s gray and navy tones, one trend taking the spotlight is the resurgence of brown faux fur. These pieces bring a vintage charm that feels like a treasure from your grandmother’s attic, adding warmth and a touch of nostalgia to your fall wardrobe. Leather trench coats are also making waves this season, with sleek, jewel-toned designs that exude sophistication. These coats can be perfect for both casual and formal settings, as they allow you to elevate a cocktail dress, or dress down with a simple knit and jeans!

No matter your personal style, these fall fashion trends can offer something for everyone. It’s time to embrace the season with confidence, warmth, and a touch of elegance, and enjoy all the cozy vibes autumn has to offer.

Stay stylish, and enjoy the beauty of fall!

