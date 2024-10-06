Unpacking The Appeal Of The “What’s In My Bag?” Trend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From Emma Watson’s daily journal to my very own dusty Revlon lipstick, the mystical contents of bags are at the center of the social media trend, “What’s In My Bag?” or WIMB. My obsession began with British Vogue’s “In the Bag” and Refinery29’s “Spill It” series on YouTube; for years, I’ve been captivated by what celebrities carry daily.

Now, as WIMB Tiktoks from non-celebrities rack up hundreds of thousands of views, I want to unpack why this trend is appealing to millions of people, myself included.

At its core, the WIMB trend taps into our natural curiosity of others. The contents of someone’s bag offer a glimpse into what matters most or what is essential to that individual. For instance, a mother might carry lots of hand sanitizer and snacks, while a young artist might carry a thick portfolio of their work. With each item, we get to unravel a new aspect of someone’s identity without having to pry it out of them.

Another appeal of the WIMB trend is the ease of relating to and connecting with another person. When we see familiar items in others’ bags, our choices and lifestyles are affirmed. Whether it’s a chic luxury wallet or a fabulous lipstick, when people show off these shared items as stylish or cool, it makes us feel like we’re a part of their world. It’s even more exciting when you have the same items as a celebrity you admire!

On the other side of the WIMB trend, celebrities and influencers especially can subtly promote products. Instead of overt ads, they can casually show off products as a part of their everyday bag, creating more authenticity. From a consumer perspective, I’m more willing to consider using the product when it isn’t central to a video, like in the WIMB trend.

Even the format of the WIMB trend contributes to its popularity. Being super low-stakes and requiring minimal effort to make, anyone can participate in the trend! Plus, every video is unique to each person, but the main idea of showing off what’s in one’s bag is always present. To me, this combination of novelty and simplicity encourages me to watch multiple WIMB videos in sequence.

Considering this to be my favorite social media trend, I think it would be exciting to share what’s in my own bag!

My New Yorker tote has the following items: an umbrella, hand sanitizer, a phone charger/cable, a highlighter, pens and pencils, Ibuprofen, sunglasses from Notting Hill, a compact mirror, and 10 lip products from my time as a beauty advisor.

What can I say? My items are a true reflection of a (makeup-obsessed) college student! For us students, the contents of our bags often represent a balance of practicality and self-expression in this fast-paced world. Whether we carry lip glosses or textbooks, showing what’s in our bags serves as a new way of bridging the gap between strangers and friends alike.

So, what’s in your bag?

