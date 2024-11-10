The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an avid social media user, I’m no stranger to fads. From TikTok to Pinterest and everything in between, the beauty and fashion landscapes are ever-evolving.

These platforms provide a constant flow of content and opinions that keep trends cycling in and out. While most trends enjoy a fleeting moment in the sun before fading into the abyss—abandoned on closet shelves or tucked away into dark drawers—there are a select few that have become integral to my daily life.

Here’s a list of trends that have caught my eye and captured my heart so completely that I refuse to let them go, no matter how “uncool” they may have become.

PopSockets

We’re starting off strong with this one, because this might just be my hottest take of them all: I never got over PopSockets. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio Back in 2017, the patterned phone grips were the phone accessory everyone had to have, from Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid. Around that time, I scoured the internet to locate and purchase a PopSocket with the most atrocious neon floral print I could find. While I’ve upgraded my phone (and style) since those days, I’d be lying if I said I ditched the grip. They may not be the cutest anymore, but they save me from awkwardly dropping my phone, keep my screen at the perfect angle when watching shows, and are super fun to fidget with. Their time in the spotlight may be over, but I doubt I’ll have a case without one anytime soon.

Pura Vida Bracelets

Pura Vida Bracelets Remember when Pura Vida Bracelets were a staple for “VSCO girls” everywhere? I certainly do. Back then, I amassed quite the collection of the beachy string jewelry, building color-coordinated stacks for each wrist. But the wax-coated bracelets are more than just an inexpensive way to add color to your outfits! Many color combinations are tied to charities and humanitarian efforts, making them feel-good accessories. And despite the untimely downfall of VSCO girls, I still stack on a few Pura Vida Bracelets every day.

Korean Skincare

I might be a little biased for this one, seeing as I visited Korea over the summer and restocked my supply in person. Nonetheless, Korean skincare will never be “just a trend” to me. Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels I grew up as a competitive swimmer, so the chlorine exposure has always made my skin dry and prone to breakouts. It wasn’t until I tried Korean skincare that I found real, lasting relief. The multi-step routines, including everything from hydrating toners to SPF-infused foundations, have completely changed my skin and repaired its moisture barrier. While the beauty industry will likely stay cycling through skincare crazes, the gentle, nourishing approach of Korean products will remain my favorite. My bathroom will stay stocked with serums, creams, and sheet masks.

Matte Makeup

I know everyone is obsessed with the glowy, dewy look right now, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss 2016 matte makeup a little bit. There’s just something so clean and polished about a matte base. Photo by Emma Bauso from Pexels Not only do matte foundations and blushes hold up longer during daily wear, but they also photograph beautifully, keeping shine under control and avoiding the unintentional “sweaty” shine. Sure, I love a glossy lip and a hint of highlight as much as the next person, but there’s a timeless elegance to a matte base that keeps me coming back. It’s the kind of finish that seamlessly hides blemishes and elevates any look, so I don’t see myself abandoning it in the near future.

NASCAR or Racing Jackets

This might be a bit niche, but I’m still caught up in the NASCAR jacket trend Madison Beer reignited back in 2019 when she rocked her iconic M&M racing jacket. I still haven’t gotten my hands on one yet, but I think the oversized, boldly-branded jackets are some of the coolest pieces out there. Photo by Just Name from Pexels With their vibrant logos, bold colors, and vintage feel, racing jackets have achieved a perfect balance between edgy and nostalgic. They are statement pieces in the truest sense, adding just the right amount of coolness to the most basic outfit. They might not be everyone’s go-to, but for me, they’re striking and timeless. I’ll be staying on the hunt for the perfect one to add to my collection.

Layered Long Sleeves