Top Boston Spots To Explore This Holiday Season

It’s that time of the year again, Terriers!

The holidays are rapidly approaching, which means it’s time to gather with friends or take a solo trip to explore different holiday activities around the city. Boston has so much to offer this time of year, so here are my top recommendations for things to do!

Visit the Holiday Market at Snowport

Whenever the holidays approach, one of my favorite things to do is visit a holiday market. From the quirky trinkets for sale to the delicious food, these pop-ups never disappoint, especially Snowport. The fact that Boston’s Seaport completely transforms into Snowport is such a special aspect of this market. The community is brought together by fun, food, and lights. Another plus is that general admission to enter is completely free, making this a perfect destination to window shop and explore with friends! Additionally, there is an annual tree lighting at Snowport. According to Boston.com, this year’s will take place on Dec. 6, so don’t miss it! Photo by Chris Ainsworth from Unsplash

Ice skate on Frog Pond

Another classic activity for celebrating the holidays in the city is ice skating at the Boston Common. At Frog Pond, you can enjoy skating lessons or a leisurely open skate, if you prefer. Skate rentals are $15 for adults and $10 for children, making this an inexpensive activity to enjoy. This is an experience that is truly unique to Boston because you get to enjoy a classic part of the city while skating. What more could you wish for? Photo by Logan Weaver from Unsplash

Attend Christmas Tree-Lighting Events

Nothing says holidays like watching your community light up with festive cheer! This is without a doubt one of my favorite things to do each year. As much as the simplicity of putting string lights on trees lights up the area, it never fails to warm my heart in the process. Indeed, attending designated Christmas tree-lighting events is one of the best ways to get in the spirit. Even if you miss the lighting itself, it can still be fun to get in the winter spirit with a walk around the city to observe the lights. I recommend trying Newbury Street or the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, which is the park walkway down the center of Commonwealth Avenue that leads to the Boston Common. Boston in general is an extremely well-lit city when it comes to the holidays, so it is no surprise that there are various locations to enjoy tree-lighting events across the city. Popular spots, including the Boston Common, Faneuil Hall, the Boston Seaport, and Copley Square all offer Christmas tree-lighting events, according to Meet Boston. It is a cost-free activity that can be enjoyed either with your friends or solo. If you are ever looking for something to do in Boston this holiday season, check out if there is a scheduled tree lighting near you! Elina Fairytale via Pexels

See Boston Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’