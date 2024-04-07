The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Are you planning a trip to London in the near future? Have you already been to London but want some more specific recommendations for next time? Well, you have found the perfect article! Keep reading for some of my favorite spots in London, from the iconic must-sees to more niche places you might not have heard of!

Big Ben & London Eye What is a trip to London without seeing the iconic Big Ben and London Eye? If this is your first time visiting London, I highly recommend dedicating part of your day to exploring the Palace of Westminster and capturing some photos of the largest bell clock tower, Big Ben. If you have time, you can also buy a ticket to ride the London Eye, a cantilevered observation wheel, to get a mesmerizing view of the city. Photo by Lucas Davies from Unsplash Afternoon Tea At Boulevard Brasserie Have you tried authentic British pastries and tea? Afternoon Tea at Boulevard Brasserie is a perfect way to spend your afternoon with friends and family. Located in Covent Garden, this intricately designed restaurant and exceptional customer service will not disappoint you. The freshly baked scones with cream & jam, delicately-made sandwiches, and the rich Earl Grey tea are the best mid-day pick-me-up! Camden Market Have you seen the viral chocolate strawberries on TikTok? Well, Camden Market is the place where you can find them! The freshly picked strawberries drenched in milk chocolate are ranked Number 1 in my all-time favorite desserts. Not only does Camden Market sell these strawberries, but guests are also welcome to walk around, try other foods from different vendors, and capture aesthetic photos. This is a spot you don’t want to miss! Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club Are you a fan of jazz music or music in general? Check out Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club located in Soho! I had never been to a jazz club before this one, but my night at Ronnie Scott’s was an experience of a lifetime. There truly is no better way to spend a night out than listening to live jazz music from some of the most renowned music artists in the world. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! Photo by Spencer Imbrock from Unslpash Portobello Road Market Do you love to shop, read books, or simply walk around? Then check out Portobello Road Market, one of the most famous markets in London. From vintage goods to jewelry vendors and souvenir shops, this is the place to buy some of your favorite things for yourself, as well as your friends and family back home. Also, if you are into reading, The Notting Hill Bookshop, not far from the market, is an awesome place to check out your favorite reads!

Hopefully some of these recommendations get a spot on your itinerary on your next visit to London and bring a new experience to your trip!

